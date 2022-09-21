On Tuesday, the decomposed body of a 5-year-old boy, who had been missing since Sunday (September 18) morning was discovered in the Shantiniketan area of the Birbhum district in West Bengal. The body of the minor, identified as Shivam Thakur, was discovered on the rooftop of his neighbour, Ruby Bibi’s house.

According to reports, when the locals went to the terrace of neighbour Ruby Bibi, they found the minor’s body wrapped in a tarpaulin. His throat was slit.

Now, locals have set Ruby Bibi’s house ablaze. https://t.co/qO9JPmMlqt — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) September 20, 2022

As word circulated about the recovery of the minor boy’s body, enraged villagers gathered outside Ruby Bibi’s house and began agitating. The enraged mob set fire to Ruby Bibi’s house. They accused the West Bengal police of negligence, claiming that they failed to locate the infant for more than 50 hours after he went missing.

According to reports, the 5-year-old Shivam Thakur, a resident of Talipara of Moldanga village, under the jurisdiction of Santiniketan police station, had gone to buy biscuits on Sunday, September 18, and did not return home. After he did not return for quite some time, his family members got worried and started searching for him. They looked for him in several locations in and around the village but failed to locate him. The police were involved, but they too could not find the missing child. As time passed, the locals started getting angry. Accusing the West Bengal police of negligence, the locals blocked roads and highways demanding justice.

Finally, on Tuesday, September 20, some locals became suspicious after they saw a bag lying on the tin shed of Ruby Bibi’s house. When they went there, they discovered Shivam’s body wrapped in the tarpaulin sheet. It was completely decomposed and his throat was slit. The locals immediately informed the police who arrived on the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.