On 13th October 2022, European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said ‘Europe is a garden and the rest of the world is a jungle.’ He also said that the jungle could invade the garden and that the gardeners have to go to the jungle to protect the garden. He made these racistrs remarks when he was addressing the opening ceremony of the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell:



“Europe is a garden… And the rest of the world… is a jungle. And the jungle could invade the garden. And the gardeners should take care of it”



“The jungle has a strong growth capacity,” so he says “the gardeners have to go to the jungle” pic.twitter.com/nqLKGDwCG1 — Ukrainian Crimes (@UkrainianCrimes) October 14, 2022

Josep Borrell said, “Europe is a garden. We have built a garden. Aggregate works are the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity, and social cohesion that humankind has been able to build. There are three things together and here bridges may be the representation of the beautiful things intellectual life and well-being. The rest of the world is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden. The gardeners should take care of it.”

He further said, “But the gardeners will not protect the garden by building walls. A small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle from coming in, it’s not a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity and the wall will never be high enough in order to protect the garden. The gardeners have to go to the jungle. The Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. The rest of the world will invade us by different ways of means. “

Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova has strongly condemned Borel’s statement, saying that the ‘garden’ of Europe was built by looting the ‘jungle’ of the rest of the world during the colonial regime. She said, “To continue this analogy, the European gardener is in a vegetative state. On a serious note, Europe built that ‘garden’ through the barbaric plundering of the ‘jungle’. Borrell could not have phrased it any better: the world’s most prosperous system, created in Europe, nurtured by roots in colonies which they ruthlessly oppressed.”

#Opinion by Maria Zakharova@JosepBorrellF compared Europe to a garden, the rest of the world to a jungle.



☝️Europe built that “garden” through plundering. World’s most prosperous system, created in Europe, was nurtured by “roots” in colonies.



🔗 https://t.co/RaxnAPhO45 pic.twitter.com/HOhRr0FLxx — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 14, 2022

Criticizing Germany’s involvement in both World Wars under the guise of reestablishing justice, she said, “Their philosophy of segregation and superiority became the underlying idea of fascism and Nazism. Both world wars in the 20th century were triggered by Germany’s ambition to ‘restore justice’ and re-divide Europe’s colonies that country had failed to grab for itself.”

She added, “Achieving that goal was to ensure Germany the same kind of prosperous and carefree life of the exploiters living in Borrell’s homeland, Spain, as well as in France, Britain, and Portugal.”