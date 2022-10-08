On Saturday, Iranian actress and model Mandana Karimi slammed Hindustan Times for misquoting her in the news article related to filmmaker Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss season 16. Recently, the actress expressed her displeasure towards the makers of the TV show Bigg Boss for inducting Sajid Khan as a contestant in its 16th season.

Karimi, who had accused Sajid Khan of harassment during the MeToo movement, said that there was no respect left for women in the film industry and that the makers of the show were supporting sexual predators. However, Hindustan Times happened to report that the actress had decided to quit Bollywood after Khan joined Bigg Boss 16.

“Mandana Karimi quits Bollywood after #MeToo accused Sajid Khan bags Bigg Boss 16: This is no place to work, it has no respect for women”, the title of the news article read including her opinion on Khan being inducted in Big Boss. “For people, life has become like if it’s going to benefit me and I can make money, who cares? The industry is a place where someone is someone’s mum, boyfriend, girlfriend, or husband. It’s like, you scratch my back and I will scratch yours”, she said in her interview.

Mandana Karimi also added that she has no desire to work in the Bollywood industry anymore. “I didn’t go for any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be associated with an industry where there is no respect for women”, she said. However, the news organization misreported that the actress didn’t desire to work in Bollywood after Sajid Khan joined Bigg Boss 16.

The actress took cognizance of the incident and slammed the newspaper for misquoting her. “Shame! @htTweets“, she tweeted while sharing her conversation with the newspaper’s journalist.

Mandana Karimi alleged in 2018 that when she had gone to meet Sajid Khan for the movie Humshakals, he had asked her to remove her clothes. He had allegedly told her, ‘If I like what I see, you might get the part’. Along with Mandana, several other celebrity women have expressed their displeasure towards the makers of Bigg Boss for inducting Sajid Khan as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. The list includes model Urfi Javed, author Mohua Chinappa, film critic Sucharita Tyagi and singer Sona Mohapatra.