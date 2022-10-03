On Sunday, October 2, pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found written on the outer wall of the office of the Divisional Forest Officer in Punjab’s Bathinda city, a stronghold of the Aam Admi Party (AAP). The slogans have been painted over with spray paint. Banned outfit Sikhs for Justice has taken responsibility for the despicable act.

Pro-Khalistan slogans written on the walls of the forest department in Bhatinda. Anti-India and Pro Pakistan slogans were written by some unidentified person. Employees of the forest department were seen painting the slogans to hide them.@Gurpreet_Chhina shares more details pic.twitter.com/HaxyHTVy0M — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 2, 2022

As per information, slogans like “Hindustan Muradabad, Muslim-Sikh Bhai Bhai and Khalistan Zindabad” were written on a water tank adjacent to Phases 4 and 5 of Model Town and on a wall outside the Divisional Forest Office on Joganand Road.

After getting the information, police personnel and intelligence officials rushed to the spot and wiped off the slogans from the wall. A probe has been launched into the same.

Meanwhile, on October 2, after the incident, Khalistani terror outfit SFJ released video footage wherein SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is heard taking responsibility for the act.

In the video message, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun urged Pakistanis to support the Punjab Independence Referendum in order to welcome new neighbour Khalistan, stating, “Lines were drawn between Sikhs and Hindustan after June 1984 attack on Sri Darbar Sahib and over 100,000 Pro Khalistan Sikhs laid down their lives for Independence”.

“SFJ’s global Khalistan Referendum with 6th November voting in Toronto is a step towards liberating Punjab from Indian occupation” added Pannun.

In a similar incident, on the intervening night of June 14 and June 15, some anti-social elements wrote slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ on the walls near Shaktipeeth Shri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar Punjab. Notably, similar slogans were spotted near an educational institution on Lodawli Road in Jalandhar. Then too, banned terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice took responsibility for writing slogans on the walls near the temple.

There have been multiple attempts to create Law and Order situation in Punjab by Khalistani elements. Earlier, similar slogans were found outside the house of session judges in Faridkot. On June 13, similar reports came from Ferozpur, where slogans of Khalistan Zindabad, Sikhs For Justice Zindabad, and SFJ January 26 2023, were written outside the Divisional Railway Manager’s office.