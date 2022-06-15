Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Jalandhar: 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans painted on walls near Shri Devi Talab Mandir, SFJ claims...
Jalandhar: ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans painted on walls near Shri Devi Talab Mandir, SFJ claims responsibility

Banned terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice took responsibility for writing slogans on the walls near the temple. SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released an audio admitting that his organisation was responsible for painting Khalistani slogans on the walls of the temple.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistan Zindabad slogans written on walls near Devi Talab Mandir
Miscreants wrote Khalistan Zindabad slogans on walls near Shri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar (Image: India Map/ANI)
9

On the intervening night of June 14 and June 15, some anti-social elements wrote slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ on the walls near Shaktipeeth Shri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar. The Police were informed about the incident in the morning, after which a Police party reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The slogans have been painted over with spray paint, the police said. The investigating officers are checking CCTV footage from cameras nearby to identify the miscreants.

Notably, similar slogans were spotted near an educational institution on Lodawli Road in Jalandhar. Those slogans were also covered using spray paint by the Police. As per reports, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to visit Jalandhar to flag off Volvo buses from Jalandhar to Delhi Airport. Amidst VIP visits to the city, the Police are on high alert after finding such slogans on walls close to an important Shaktipeeth.

Banned terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice took responsibility for writing slogans on the walls near the temple. In an audio message released by SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, he said, “On June 15, before Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Jalandhar, slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ were written in Hindu dominating area near Devi Talab Mandir.”

He added, “I am asking a question to Hindus living in Punjab. Are you in favour of the Khalistan referendum or not? Because in previous times, Khalistan Referendum slogans used to come in the form of bullets. SFJ has converted bullets to slogans and votes. Support Khalistan Referendum.”

There have been multiple attempts to create Law and Order situation in Punjab by Khalistani elements. Earlier, similar slogans were found outside the house of session judges in Faridkot. On June 13, similar reports came from Ferozpur, where slogans of Khalistan Zindabad, Sikhs For Justice Zindabad, and SFJ January 26 2023, were written outside the Divisional Railway Manager’s office.

