Rajasthan: 17-year-old girl gang-raped by Sahil, Arbaaz, Mustaqeem, and others in Alwar, extorted girl in exchange of not uploading the rape video, booked

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday registered a case against eight persons for allegedly gangraping a 17-year-old under the Kishangarh Bas Police Station area in Alwar.

DSP Atul Agarey informed that the rape victim reached the police station with her parents and lodged a complaint of rape and extortion against eight persons, reports TOI.

As per the reports, the accused after raping the girl had blackmailed her with a rape video and demanded money in exchange.

The accused persons had earlier extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim. Moreover, demanded Rs 2,50,000 in exchange for not uploading videos on social media.

On December 31 last year, the victim girl was called by accused Sahil near Gothra saying that he has got some obscene pictures and that he would make those pictures viral on social media. When the girl reached the location told by Sahil, the eight accused men raped her and recorded a video of the crime. The girl was raped twice, after this on January 3 and 6 this year, police informed.

According to the police, Sahil, Arbaaz, Javed, Taleem, Akram, Salman, and Mustaqeem had uploaded the video on the internet after the victim reportedly refused to give the amount demanded by them. A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the Protection go Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

So far none of the accused have been arrested, however, the police have stated that efforts are being made to arrest the perpetrators.