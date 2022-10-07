Due to terrorism and sectarian violence, the United States has issued a travel warning to its nationals, urging them to rethink travels to high-risk regions in Pakistan. The US has advised its nationals not to go to Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, including the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), owing to terrorism and abductions, according to a Level 3 travel advice released on Thursday 6th October 2022.

It was advised that owing to the threat of terrorism and the possibility of violent conflict, the area immediately bordering the Line of Control is dangerous. Terrorists may strike with little or no notice, targeting transportation hubs, marketplaces, retail malls, defence installations, airports, colleges, tourist destinations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and state buildings, according to the advisory, which warned its residents that terror groups are still planning attacks in Pakistan.

"Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism & sectarian violence,"says US in its updated travel advisory to Pakistan



Advises to avoid travel to Balochistan&Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to terrorism&kidnapping as well as immediate vicinity of LoC due to potential for armed conflict pic.twitter.com/3y3CbtZQyB — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

It alerted the public to the fact that terrorists had previously targeted US diplomats and diplomatic buildings. The advisory encouraged US nationals to be wary of their surroundings and local happenings. It added, “A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets. Terrorist attacks continue to happen across Pakistan, with most occurring in Balochistan and KPK, including the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties.”

The US administration also stated that owing to the security situation, it had a “limited capacity to offer emergency services to its people in Pakistan.” The advisory said, “Travel by US government personnel within Pakistan is restricted, and additional restrictions on movements by US government personnel outside of US diplomatic facilities may occur at any time, depending on local circumstances and security conditions, which can change suddenly. The US Consulate General in Peshawar is unable to provide any consular services to US citizens”

Due to the unpredictability of the security situation in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, the advice urged citizens to take extreme care. It further said, “Do not travel to Balochistan province. Active terrorist groups, an active separatist movement, sectarian conflicts, and deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, government offices, and security forces destabilize the province, including all major cities. In 2019, several bombings occurred in Balochistan province that resulted in injuries and deaths.”

About the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the US advisory said, “Do not travel to KPK province, which includes the former FATA. Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), government offices, and security forces. These groups historically have not discriminated between government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams.”