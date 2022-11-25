On Thursday, Tata Group-owned Air India published a new set of grooming guidelines for its crew members to change its ‘Chalta Hai’ workplace culture. The airline has created a list of grooming standards for both its male and female employees.

According to the reports, Air India issued a 40-page circular and mandated its crew members to abide by the uniform and appearance guidelines stated by the company. The instructions include recommendations for proper attire, jewellery, nail care, and hairstyles. Air India regulated the use of hair gel for the male crew but forbade blonde streaks or colouring for the female crew.

“Male crew members with deep receding hairlines and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head or bald look. The Head must be shaved daily. A crew cut is not permitted. Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. Fashion colours and Heena are not permitted,” the airline said.

It further allowed only one ring in wedding band design and only one Sikh Kada with a maximum width of 0.5 cm thickness for men. It however said that no men were allowed to use bracelets and that the Kada shall not contain any design.

“Black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During boarding, service, and deplaning). Personal tie pins are not allowed. Crew can wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black calf-length socks without logos are to be worn with the uniform. Men must maintain neat short haircut with side parting (without volume),” instructions issued for men read further.

For women, the list was extensive and included detailed instructions on jewellery, hair, cosmetics, nails, and acceptable clothing. “The crew must wear complete make-up as per the new uniform guidelines for all flight duties using the company shade card only. Eyeshadow, lipsticks, nail paint, and hair shade cards are to be strictly followed as per uniform. Personal shades in these four products are not permitted,” the instructions read.

The airline also asked the female crew members to mandatorily use foundation and concealer. The rules also defined which nail paint colours were acceptable and which ones had to match a certain uniform. “Nail paint colours from shade card to be matched with uniform – red and corals for red uniform, pink with blue uniform and nude, pearly white and French manicure with both uniforms,” the guidelines read.

The company meanwhile discontinued the usage of the apron and black blazer with Indo-western uniform to be worn on board. “Calf-length stockings (sheer ones and matching the skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a saree and Indo western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan can be worn for boarding and deplaning (during winter months only) and inflight for lull periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. Cardigan and waistcoat must never be worn together. Cardigan is not permitted during service,” the instructions for women read.

In terms of jewellery, the airline prohibited the wearing of pearls and stipulated that only round, plain gold, or diamond stud earrings might be worn. “Pearls are not allowed. A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted. Two rings with 1 cm of width allowed for the female crew but to be worn one in each hand. Only 1 thin bangle in gold or silver without design and stones may be worn. (No bracelets),” it said.

It also disallowed blonde hair colour and streaking for female crew members. “Hair must be neat and styled according to company hair guidelines. Very high top knots and low buns resting on the neck are strictly not permitted. The bun must be made in the centre of the crown. A donut must be used for making a round bun. Only a thin sheer invisible net must be used with buns. Thick nets are not permitted,” it stated.

“Only four black medium-size tic-tac or bobby pins are to be used. Pins must be of the same size and type. Short open hair must be blow dried or permanent smoothening to be done,” it added.