Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeCrimeDelhi: Aftab slaughters his Hindu live-in partner into 35 pieces for asking him to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Aftab slaughters his Hindu live-in partner into 35 pieces for asking him to marry her, arrested

Aftab was reportedly miffed with the victim for asking him to marry her. On May 18 this year, he strangled her to death. He later chopped her into 35 pieces and disposed them of to 18 different locations in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu girl Shraddha killed by Aftab, chopped into 35 pieces
26-year-old victim Shraddha (Photo Credits: NDTV)
4

On Saturday (November 12), the police nabbed a man for murdering his Hindu live-in partner and disposing of her chopped body in the National Capital.

As per reports, the accused was identified as one Aftab. He met the victim, Shraddha, in Mumbai. The duo worked together at a call centre. Shraddha fell in love with Aftab and eloped from her home after her parents disapproved of her relationship with Aftab.

The duo, thereafter, began living together in the Mehrauli area of Delhi. Aftab was reportedly miffed with the victim for asking him to marry her. On May 18 this year, he strangled her to death.

The accused then purchased a refrigerator and stored her body in it for several days. He chopped his partner into 35 pieces and disposed them at 18 different locations in Delhi.

Reportedly, he would go out every night at 2 am to dump the body parts and destroy the evidence of his heinous crime. Shraddha’s family kept track of her whereabouts through her social media posts.

When she stopped posting updates, her family grew worried. Shraddha’s father went to Delhi but was unable to find her. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the police. The arrest of Aftab on Saturday (November 12) thus brought closure to the 6-month-old case.

In a statement, the Delhi police said, “Mehrauli Police solved a six-month-old case and arrested one Aftab for killing one Shraddha, chopping her into pieces and disposing of them. They fell in love while working in Mumbai and came here after families’ opposition. He murdered her when she started forcing him for marriage.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
597,271FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com