On November 7, NCP leader and former state housing minister Jitendra Awhad forcefully stopped the screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev in a Thane mall. He alleged that the movie showed a distorted version of the history of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to stir political drama. Furthermore, he targeted the movie Vedat Marathi Veer Daudale Sath, alleging that Akshay Kumar, who is playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the film, is six feet tall while Shivaji was much shorter.

India Today’s journalist Aditya Bidwai shared a video where Awhad supporters beat up an audience member for opposing them.

Hoologanism in the name of Shivaji Maharaj , NCP leader and Former Minister Jitendra Awhad forcefully stops show of Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Awhad supporters also beat up a viewer who opposed the agitation.#harharmahadevmovieteaser #Movie #ShivajiMaharaj pic.twitter.com/Hhd4DPBKdU — Aditya Bidwai (@AdityaBidwai) November 7, 2022

MNS leader urged to restart the show

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Thane-Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav reached the multiplex soon after NCP workers left. He urged the multiplex to restart the show. He said, “It is wrong to manhandle an audience who had come to watch a movie. The police need to arrest the accused. In the meantime, I am going to sit in the theatre and watch the whole movie; whoever wants to come and stop the show is welcome to try and do so.”

‘distorted facts to create hype’

Awhad claimed in a statement that the movie makers wholly distorted the facts. He said, “Shivaji is shown sleeping on a bench while Afzal Khan is stabbing him. The actual history is different; Shivaji always knew Afzal would be stabbing him, and he was ready for it. Similarly, the relationship between Bajiprabhu Deshpande and Shivaji is defamed in the movie. People are influenced by the movies, and we will not let them change history.”

He further claimed that though they respect freedom of expression, they have the right to oppose distortion of history. “Artistic freedom is one thing, but we won’t tolerate complete distortion of facts,” he added. Furthermore, he claimed that the film portrayed the army and Shivaji Maharaj incorrectly. He said, “The film shows his soldiers dressed like goons. It shows Baji Prabhu talking about rebellion against King Shivaji. We won’t allow this.”

Speaking on how movies influence politics in states like Tamil Nadu, he added, “Even the characters are different, the Mavalas or soldiers were never fair and handsome. Even Akshay Kumar in another recent movie is nothing similar to the real Shivaji. Moreover, he is 53, and Shivaji died at 50.”

Audience demand refund

The audience demanded a refund after the show got cancelled. They also got into an altercation with the NCP workers.

Earlier, screening was stopped by NCP workers at a Pune theatre.