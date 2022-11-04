Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl beheaded by brother Md Kaleem for having an affair with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl beheaded by brother Md Kaleem for having an affair with a Hindu boy

The young girl was found with a local boy at their house. Upon argument, Md Kaleem beheaded his sister with a sharp weapon.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Kaleem beheaded his sister for having love affair with hindu boy in Gonda
Image: UP Police
4

In Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a person named Mohammad Kaleem slit the throat of his 16-year-old sister, for having an affair with a Hindu boy named Arun. The accused was apprehended, and the sharp weapon used in the brutal murder was recovered from his possession.

The incident took place in Damodarpura village of Katra Bazaar police region. According to reports, mother Taslima lived in the house with her 16-year-old daughter Sajrulnisha and 22-year-old eldest son Kaleem. When Taslima returned home on the evening of 2 October 2022, she found the door locked.

She began questioning the girl after knocking on the door for a long time and when the girl opened the door eventually. At the same time, Taslima noticed Arun, the village boy, hiding behind the cupboard. He fled when he saw Taslima. Taslima then called Kaleem and told him about the incident.

Kalim eventually returned home and began arguing with his sister. In response, his sister also argued. Subsequently,  he became enraged, and Kalim struck her on the neck with a sharp object kept nearby, causing the sister’s neck to be severed from the body.

Taslima reported that there was blood all over the house. Following the incident, Kaleem rode his motorcycle to the police station while carrying his sister’s neck in a bag and explaining to the officers, “My sister was in love with a boy of another religion.” That is why I beheaded her. This is her head. “Arrest me.”

The officers were taken aback when they saw the sister’s head in the bag. He was then apprehended. However, the police claim that the girl’s head was found on the spot and that Kaleem was apprehended 6 hours after the crime on the basis of the informer’s input.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on the complaint of his mother Taslima. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and the accused has been arrested, CO Munna Upadhyay informed.

Taslima, the girl’s mother, stated that she has two sons and two daughters. Her eldest child is married. Kaleem, the eldest son, had also recently married. The younger son works in another town. Her husband, Mohammad Salim alias Babu, had committed suicide by hanging a few years ago.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGonda beheading, honour killing crimes, Muslim girl Hindu boy
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Muslim ‘intellectuals’ meet Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, demand protection, discuss UAPA and ‘protection of Waqf’

OpIndia Staff -

‘I wanted to become a nurse, now I am a terrorist’: Teaser of movie ‘The Kerala Story’ released, story of 32000 Kerala women who...

OpIndia Staff -

National Union of Journalists slams press organisations for defending The Wire while remaining silent over the portal’s forgery in Meta story

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Christian missionary school punishes student for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in school assembly, parents protest demanding action

OpIndia Staff -

Azaan was going on and Imran Khan was playing music, so shot him: Man who shot Imran Khan, Faisal Butt, confesses, says was acting...

OpIndia Staff -

The Wire’s shoddy handling of the sexual harassment case against Vinod Dua: How the committee did not even look into the allegations

Anurag -

Coimbatore blast: Masjid committee members visit Kottai Easwaran temple, condemn the explosion

OpIndia Staff -

The Wire takes down videos ‘explaining’ Meta and Tek Fog stories, but video claiming ‘Md Zubair was targeted using Tek Fog’ remains

OpIndia Staff -

UK’s ‘morgue monster’ David Fuller pleads guilty: All you need to know about the Necrophiliac killer who murdered two women and abused over 100...

OpIndia Staff -

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan suffers injury on his leg during firing at his ‘Azadi rally’, shooter arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
594,216FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com