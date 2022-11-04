In Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a person named Mohammad Kaleem slit the throat of his 16-year-old sister, for having an affair with a Hindu boy named Arun. The accused was apprehended, and the sharp weapon used in the brutal murder was recovered from his possession.

The incident took place in Damodarpura village of Katra Bazaar police region. According to reports, mother Taslima lived in the house with her 16-year-old daughter Sajrulnisha and 22-year-old eldest son Kaleem. When Taslima returned home on the evening of 2 October 2022, she found the door locked.

She began questioning the girl after knocking on the door for a long time and when the girl opened the door eventually. At the same time, Taslima noticed Arun, the village boy, hiding behind the cupboard. He fled when he saw Taslima. Taslima then called Kaleem and told him about the incident.

Kalim eventually returned home and began arguing with his sister. In response, his sister also argued. Subsequently, he became enraged, and Kalim struck her on the neck with a sharp object kept nearby, causing the sister’s neck to be severed from the body.

Taslima reported that there was blood all over the house. Following the incident, Kaleem rode his motorcycle to the police station while carrying his sister’s neck in a bag and explaining to the officers, “My sister was in love with a boy of another religion.” That is why I beheaded her. This is her head. “Arrest me.”

The officers were taken aback when they saw the sister’s head in the bag. He was then apprehended. However, the police claim that the girl’s head was found on the spot and that Kaleem was apprehended 6 hours after the crime on the basis of the informer’s input.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on the complaint of his mother Taslima. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and the accused has been arrested, CO Munna Upadhyay informed.

Taslima, the girl’s mother, stated that she has two sons and two daughters. Her eldest child is married. Kaleem, the eldest son, had also recently married. The younger son works in another town. Her husband, Mohammad Salim alias Babu, had committed suicide by hanging a few years ago.