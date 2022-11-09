On Tuesday (November 8), the Ghaziabad police informed that a case has been registered against Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important figures in a viral video.

The case has been registered at the Masuri police station, Superintendent of Police Rural, Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja informed.

Yati Narsinghanand had in the viral video alleged that PM Modi is working on the ‘anti-Hindu’ lines of Prithviraj Chauhan and MK Gandhi and how Veer Savarkar and Nathuram Godse are labelled as traitors.

“What Modiji is doing is exactly what Prithviraj Chauhan did in his time; Chauhan did not leave any Hindu alive and did not spare the daughters of kings; instead, he abducted daughters of all the kings.” He even abducted his own brother’s daughter and did not leave a single prominent Rajput warrior but did not kill the Muslims, he deliberately forgave terrorist Mohammad Ghori in order to portray himself as a great king, however, ended up getting killed by Muslims only. This is exactly what Gandhiji did, and this is exactly what Modiji is doing. You laud Prithviraj Chauhan, Gandhiji, and Modiji as great, praise Modi, and applaud him for his foreign visits and achievements, but you have no idea what is happening to you. Gandhi becomes a hero, while Jaichand becomes a villain. This is a country of slaves, and Hindus are trapped in that mindset, which is why people like Jaichand, Veer Savarkar, and Nathuram Godse are labeled traitors and subjected to abuse,” he said in the viral video.

In a video message tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Ghaziabad Police, SP Raja said, “A viral video doing rounds on social media in which Mahant Yati Narsinghanand made derogatory remarks about the Hon’ble Prime Minister and other great leaders has come to notice.” Taking cognizance of which, a case has been registered at Mussoorie Police Station.”

Notably, the police have registered a case under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings). Police have stated that further probe into the matter is underway and necessary action will be taken.

This is, however, not the first time that Yati Narisinghanand has made such demeaning and controversial comments. On August 29, 2021, a video of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati went viral on social media platforms in which he was heard using derogatory language against women in politics, especially against those who are in BJP.