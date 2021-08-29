On August 29, a video of Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati went viral on social media platforms in which he was heard using derogatory language against women in politics, especially against those who are in BJP. Several netizens strongly criticised him and demanded strict action.

In the undated video, Narsinghanand alleged that women in politics raise only after compromising with male leaders who are influential in the parties. He said, “The women you see in politics is or had been rakhail (mistress) of at least one male politician. If she is not a mistress, she is relative of an influential leader.” He further said that during Samajwadi Party’s tenure, the same situation continued. However, during Mayawati’s tenure, it was not possible for male leaders to promote their mistresses, he alleged.

He added, “Then came the government of ‘honest politicians’. Now the women you see in BJP… if she compromises with one politician, the other politician will not do their work unless she compromises with him as well. If she wants to get some work done from a third politician, she has to compromise there as well. This is politics. The country has reached to this point. The women roaming in political arenas, everyone is enjoying.”

Netizens demand action

After the video went viral, leaders and netizens demanded strict action against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for using derogatory language against women. Several netizens tagged UP Police, Union Minister Smriti Irani and National Commission for Women to take immediate action against the Dasna priest.

BJP Delhi spokespersonTajinder Bagga said, “I request Rekha Sharma ji UP Police to take action against this Fraud Narshianand.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “Yati Narasimhanand’s thinking towards women cannot be that of a saffron-clad. He is a sick frustrated man with jihadi thinking. This man should be arrested by Women’s Commission and UP Police. This man is not fit to sit in Jagadamba’s temple.”

Author and columnist Shefali Vaidya said, “I am feeling terrible, not just because I misjudged this Yati Narsimhanand, but because he can say such things about women while wearing saffron robes. This is an insult to my faith. Haven’t felt this disillusioned in a long time.”

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati is the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad and has alleged assassination attempts on his life by Islamists over his allegedly blasphemous remarks over Prophet Muhammad.