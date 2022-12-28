Salman Khan fans lathi-charged, had gathered outside his house for his birthday

On Tuesday, December 27, Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday. Like every year, the fans of Salman Khan gathered outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

However, things went awry when a crowd of Salman Khan fans jammed the road when the actor arrived at his balcony to greet his fans, forcing the Mumbai Police to lathi charge them, to control the crowd and avoid any accident.

In a video of the incident, it is seen that the Mumbai Police is seen managing the crowd and thrashing some fans of the actor creating a ruckus and blocking the road. This video is rapidly going viral on social media and netizens are sharing their opinions on the incident.

Responding to an Instagram post by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, several users called fans of the actor ‘unemployed.’

One user wrote, “Mumbai Police reminding people of their unemployment.”

Another commented, “Seriously, jobless people, who have so much time god knows. “

Another user said, “Freaks, these people are crazy and unemployed seriously.”

Reacting to the video shared by ANI on Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, “Every Chapri & unemployed man is Salman Khan’s fan…”

Every Chapri & Unemployed man are Salman Khan’s fan… — Sakshi Singh (@ThePlaycardGirl) December 27, 2022

Another user asked people to understand that the actors are paid for their acting performances.

Sahi dose mila..



People should understand that they are just actors who are paid for acting.. Baap banaoge toh laathi hi padegi — MEMESwal (@Memeswal_) December 27, 2022

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif, which is slated to hit the screens in April 2023. In addition, Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss 16.