Wednesday, December 28, 2022
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan fans lathi-charged, had gathered outside his house for his birthday
Editor's picksEntertainment
Updated:

Salman Khan fans lathi-charged, had gathered outside his house for his birthday

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday in Mumbai on December 27.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khan birthday , salman khan fans lathi charged
Images via Viral Bhayani
17

On Tuesday, December 27, Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday. Like every year, the fans of Salman Khan gathered outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

However, things went awry when a crowd of Salman Khan fans jammed the road when the actor arrived at his balcony to greet his fans, forcing the Mumbai Police to lathi charge them, to control the crowd and avoid any accident.

In a video of the incident, it is seen that the Mumbai Police is seen managing the crowd and thrashing some fans of the actor creating a ruckus and blocking the road. This video is rapidly going viral on social media and netizens are sharing their opinions on the incident.

Responding to an Instagram post by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, several users called fans of the actor ‘unemployed.’

One user wrote, “Mumbai Police reminding people of their unemployment.”

Another commented, “Seriously, jobless people, who have so much time god knows. “

Another user said, “Freaks, these people are crazy and unemployed seriously.”

Reacting to the video shared by ANI on Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, “Every Chapri & unemployed man is Salman Khan’s fan…”

Another user asked people to understand that the actors are paid for their acting performances.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif, which is slated to hit the screens in April 2023. In addition, Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss 16.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssalman khan, salman khan birthday
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
609,755FollowersFollow
28,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com