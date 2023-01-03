Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat express in Malda, window panes damaged

Vande Bharat train damaged by stone pelting
Vande Bharat train, images via ANI
The Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, within just four days after its launch, according to Indian Railways.

The incident took place near Malda station. The investigation is underway. The Indian Railway said that no passengers were injured. Neither did the train get delayed on account of this.

A case u/s 154 of the Railways Act has been registered against unknown persons.

Earlier on December 30, People in West Bengal welcomed their first Vande Bharat express as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train that will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

The nation’s seventh Vande Bharat express train between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) was been flagged off through video conferencing by the Prime Minister.

The train will cover a distance of around 550km and will take a little more than seven and a half hours to reach its destination, with only three stoppages from Howrah to NJP. The Shatabdi also runs between the two terminals.

The Vande Bharat will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train will depart at 5.50 am from Howrah and reach NJP at 1.25 pm. From NJP, the train will depart at 3.05 pm and reach Howrah at 10.35 pm.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

