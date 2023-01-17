Wednesday, January 18, 2023
‘Naukri se nikaal deni chahiye’, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan once again loses her cool at fans trying to click her

"Do you not comprehend English? Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye," Jaya Bachchan lambasted fan shooting her video at the Indore airport.

OpIndia Staff
Jaya Bachchan
Veteran actor and senior Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan (Image courtesy: The Quint)
91

Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who has often made headlines for her angry outbursts, was once again seen losing her cool at fans and paparazzi when she arrived at the Indore airport with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan. “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal deni chahiye” (such people should be thrown out of their jobs), the actress-turned-politician said as she walked away lambasting fans and paparazzi for clicking her.

As per the paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan and her husband, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan travelled to Indore and the incident took place at the airport.

As seen in the footage of the incident that emerged on an Instagram account, Jaya Bachchan walked into the airport ahead of her husband. While she was interacting with a man who came with a bouquet of flowers, she noticed a fan recording her video. This infuriated Jaya Bachchan warned the individual, “Please don’t click my images”, she further added, “Do you not comprehend English?”

The person taking the video was pulled away by another man while telling him, “Aapko bataya tha na… (I told you not to),” and Jaya Bachchan is heard saying, “Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye (Such people should be sacked).”

The moment the video went viral on the internet, Instagram users couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on Jaya Bachchan’s arrogance. One of them wrote, “O hitler didi 😂😂.” Another wrote, “Why do u guys take her picture..” A comment on the video read, “Don’t give her publicity, she doesn’t deserve it…”

Jaya Bachchan’s strong reaction is unsurprising given how frequently she has been in the news for her rude behaviour and antics. Last year in November, while talking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, the Guddi actor said that she ‘hates it’ when photographers interfere in her personal space.

Prior to that, a video of Jaya Bachchan cursing a photojournalist had also gone viral on social media. Jaya attended Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on October 16 and there she was seen getting irritated with the media as she arrived at the venue. She was captured telling a media person who suddenly fell, “It does you good. I hope you fall twice.”

You may read about some other occasions where Jaya Bachchan made headlines for her rude behaviour here.

