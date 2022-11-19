Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan who often makes headlines over her controversial statements and antics, is again in news for her recent comments on educated women. Jaya Bachchan said that educated women display double standards.

The actress was speaking out her opinion on the podcast hosted by her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and joined by her daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Whereas Navya Nanda was discussing how sons should be raised in a similar manner as daughters, Jaya Bachchan interrupted, saying, ”Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it but don’t feel comfortable doing so, but women are their own enemies.”

Shweta, on the other hand, said that her mother isn’t always nice to her, saying earlier in the episode, “Women need to be nicer to other women and more supportive of other women.” “I am very nice to Navya,” Jaya Bachchan said in response. “I am constantly assisting and advocating for other women. Let’s not bring up mother and daughter.”

However, Shweta retorted, ”There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women’. Mother, charity should begin at home!” To this, Jaya said, “Ohh shut up.”

Navya Naveli Nanda discussed Indian women’s fashion sense. Jaya Bachchan said that she does not understand why people prefer western clothing over Indian clothing.

“I think we’ve probably assumed that foreign clothes give women equal rights as men,” said Jaya Bachchan, adding, “whereas I want women to showcase their femininity.” I’m not saying go out and buy a saree, but women in other countries also wear dresses. All of this changed when women began wearing pants.

Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, says, “Wearing pants makes it easier for women to move around and also makes it easier to do work. We can easily move around. It is much easier to put on pants and a T-shirt than to keep fixing the pallu of the saree.”

Notably, a video of Jaya Bachchan cursing a photojournalist recently went viral on social media. Jaya attended Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on October 16. She was seen getting irritated with the media as she arrived at the venue.

A video of Jaya Bachchan telling a media person who suddenly fell, “It does you good. I hope you… fall twice.”

‘I hope you fall’ says #JayaBachchan to a cameraman. When #JayaBachchan and #NavyaNaveliNanda were spotted on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, the former seems a bit miffed after pictures of her were clicked along with Navya without her permission.

Watch👇🏻🧐 pic.twitter.com/fS7a4ubWMe — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 17, 2022

Jaya was trolled on social media for her rude behaviour.

‘Your bad days will soon be here’

In December last year, the Samajwadi Party made controversial remarks in the Rajya Sabha. “Your bad days will come soon…I curse you,” Jaya Bachchan said during a debate on the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Samajwadi Party leader was apparently triggered after one of the RS members questioned her about the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Panama Papers leak case.

She then chastised the Chair for failing to listen to the opposition: “…aap gala ghont dijiye ham sabka (you please strangle us all),” she exclaimed in the Rajya Sabha.

Tameez seekho: Jaya Bachchan gets angry at her fan

Jaya Bachchan was leaving Hiroo Johar’s birthday event in March 2019 when an eager fan attempted to photograph her. She called him back right away to give him a piece of her mind. “Aap mobile pe kyun photo le rahe ho? Poocha mujhse aapne? Tameez seekho,” (why are you taking photos on your phone? Did you ask me? learn some manners), she said.

Jaya Bachchan slams paparazzi for addressing Aishwarya as ‘Aish’

During Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash in 2013, one of the photographers inadvertently referred to Aishwarya as Aish. Outraged by the paparazzi’s deliberation of addressing Aishwarya by her first name rather than respectfully as ‘Aishwarya ma’am,’ Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya’s mother-in-law, lashed out at the photographers, saying: “Ye Aishwarya kya hota hain huh?, Tumhari class mein padhti thi kya?” (What is this Aishwarya? Did she study in your class?).