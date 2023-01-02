The controversy around Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ song ‘Besharam Rang’ has not subsided since its release on Monday (12 December).

Now, the song is once again in the spotlight after Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali took to social media a few days ago to drop hints of it being a copy of his 26-year-old song “Ab Ke Hum Bichare.”

The Pakistani singer took to Instagram to share a video of him singing his song Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Without taking any manes, Sajjad Ali captioned his post, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!”

As soon as the Pakistani singer posted the cryptic Tweet, many users in the comments section were quick to draw comparisons. The users were convinced that the Sajjad Ali song is the original song from which Besharam Rang composers Vishal-Shekhar have ‘copied’.

“This sounds like Besharam Rang from Pathaan,” one user wrote, as another quoted a lyric from Besharam Rang, “Besharam Rung kahan dekha”.

Another person commented, “Besharam song based on Sajjad ali music composition Indian always pirate our music composition and they did not even give credit to our Pakistani singers” even as one wrote, “Bollywood should better pay royalty…They hv ruined this song.”

The song ‘Ab Ke Hum Bichare’ by the Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali can be viewed here.

The controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’

The controversy around Shah Rukh Khan’s recent movie ‘Pathaan’ sparked after BJP leader Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh objected to the movie song named ‘Besharam Rang’ and said that the song had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The state Home Minister said that the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.

Also, the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board objected to the song claiming that the song and the movie have hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamic community.

Meanwhile, recently on December 29, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) advised the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version.