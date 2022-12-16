Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsShah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' upsets Madhya Pradesh Ulama Board, say won't let movie release...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ upsets Madhya Pradesh Ulama Board, say won’t let movie release because it insults the Muslim community: Details

They said they would do everyhing in their power to stop the film's release. 

ANI
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan upsets Madhya Pradesh Ulama Board, say won't let movie release because it insults the Muslim community: Details
Stills from 'Besharam Rang' song of Pathan
3

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ has landed in trouble, with the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board raising objections to the release of the movie in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, president of MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali, said, “The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country.” “The Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film,” he added. 

“The makers should remove the name, Pathan. Shahrukh Khan should change the name of his character. After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR,” Ali said, adding that they have also decided to write to the censor board in the matter. 

They said they would do everyhing in their power to stop the film’s release. 

On Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to a song in the movie. 

Mishra told mediapersons, “The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset.” 

Mishra’s statement came two days after the makers of ‘Pathaan’ dropped the song ‘Besharam Rang’. The song features the film’s female lead Deepika Padukone opposite the protagonist, played by SRK. 

“I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song’s title ‘Besharam Rang’ is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh,” he added. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,272FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com