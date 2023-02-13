At the Aero India Show 2023, which began on Monday, 13th February 2023 in Bangalore, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) revealed a scale model of the Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42). The image of Bajrang Bali Hanuman embossed on the tail of this fighter aircraft has become one of the key attractions. The image of the Sanatan deity symbolizing power and devotion toward one’s duty comes with a declaration mentioned near the image that reads ‘The storm is coming’.

This is fire, Storm creator Bajrang Bali on HAL’s new HLFT-42 fighter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/onCMyE6KXm — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) February 12, 2023

According to a report by News Drum, HAL said, at this time, that HLFT-42 is the ‘Next Generation Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system.

Significance Bajrang Bali Hanuman

The HLFT-42’s forceful Lord Hanuman design on the tail establishes the connection between the new aircraft and the HLFT-24 Marut. HLFT-24 Marut was the first Indian-developed fighter aircraft. It was developed by HAL in 1961.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is showcasing the full-scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 at Aero India show in Bengaluru. The model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail is planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft. pic.twitter.com/FTAgvniuBd — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

According to Hindu scriptures, Marut means the Pavan Dev which is the lord of air and wind. Pavan Dev is Lord Hanuman’s heavenly father. He bestowed many superpowers to Bajrang Bali Lord Hanuman including the one of flying at great speeds anywhere in space. Therefore, Bajrang Bali Hanuman is also called Maruti, that is, the son of Marut.

HLFT-42 with a picture of Bajrang Bali Lord Hanuman on its tail is thus seen as the successor of the fighter aircraft HLFT-24 Marut that helped Indian forces destroy many tanks of the Pakistani army in the battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Aero India Show

On Monday, February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. This year’s edition of the biennial event will highlight India as a developing centre for the production of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment, and cutting-edge avionics.

At the exhibition, local technology and equipment will be on show in an effort to create partnerships with global firms. In addition, the PM unveiled commemorative stamps to celebrate the 14th iteration of the five-day event. The aero show has already begun with breathtaking aerobatics and exciting air displays for the spectators. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, was also seen in action during the significant event. He was leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast.

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) are among the major exhibitors at Aero India 2023.

HAL’s participation in the show

The Bengaluru-based company will display an “Aatmanirbhar Formation” flight of 15 helicopters as part of the five-day aerospace and defence show at the Air Force Station Yelahanka. The formation will consist of all variations of the Advanced Light Helicopter, “Prachand” Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.

In a statement, HAL said that it will demonstrate its whole range of training skills as well as its variety of products and technologies under the theme of “Innovate. Collaborate. Lead.” The scale models of the next-generation HLFT-42, the LCA Mk 2, the Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, the RUAV, the LCA Trainer, and the Hindustan-228 will be the main draws at the HAL’s indoor pavilion.

In addition to signing agreements and contracts with its business partners for various projects, the HAL stated that it will promote indigenously-built platforms to visit defence delegations and arrange business meetings with original equipment manufacturers and customers.