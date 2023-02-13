On Monday, February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. This year’s edition of the biennial event will highlight India as a developing center for the production of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment, and cutting-edge avionics.

At the exhibition, local technology and equipment will be on show in an effort to create partnerships with global firms. Speaking at the occasion, the PM said, “Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records.”

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. https://t.co/ffNcINitA3 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 13, 2023

In addition, the PM unveiled commemorative stamps to celebrate the 14th iteration of the five-day event. PM Modi said, “The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru’s sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/zpRDKlucnh — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The aero show has already begun with breathtaking aerobatics and exciting air displays for the spectators. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, was also seen in action during the significant event. He was leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast.

#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kenaR0er69 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the show. Netizens are expressing their admiration at the glorious display of India’s air might. Even PM Modi was captured enjoying the air show.

#WATCH | Air show displayed at the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi present at the event.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/DX5u0TYu7r — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Union Minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted a video of the event highlighting the “atmanirbharta” theme.

India’s light attack helicopter ‘Prachand’ also showed its prowess during the occasion.

Doordarshan put a thrilling clip of a jet rolling through the air, mesmerizing the onlookers.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.” Rajnath Singh, the defense minister, said in a news conference on Sunday that Aero India 2023 will showcase the nation’s manufacturing capability and the advancements made towards achieving the PM’s goal of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

The Defense Minister emphasized that the occasion will make a big impact on the advancement of the aerospace and aviation industry. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, remarked that India will soon be able to produce its own aircraft, especially in Bengaluru. The CM added that in order to make it happen, he is in discussions with those involved in the business, all around the world.

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) are among the major exhibitors at Aero India 2023.