Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsClashes erupt after leftists vandalize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait in JNU, accuse ABVP of...
News Reports
Updated:

Clashes erupt after leftists vandalize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait in JNU, accuse ABVP of attacking students

Reportedly, over half a dozen ABVP students were injured in the incident.

OpIndia Staff
JNU Shivaji
Clashes erupt after leftist students vandalize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait in JNU (source: @GopinadhMN)
5

On Sunday, February 19, clashes erupted between 2 student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that the members of Left student organizations allegedly vandalized Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait in the office of the student union on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the university. Reportedly, over a half-dozen, ABVP students were injured in the incident.

ABVP also tweeted images of the vandalized portrait. The group condemned the incident and sought strict punishment against the offenders.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, ABVP paid tributes to Veer Shivaji but Maoists vandalized the picture which was installed by the students. ABVP condemned the act of vandalism of Veer Shivaji’s photos by Anti-national elements and also the constant vandalism by the left.

Hindi media outlet Navbharat Times quoted students of ABVP as saying that the leftist students while vandalizing the portrait, stated angrily that chanting ‘Shivaji-Shivaji will not work in JNU’. The ABVP has also accused the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of defiling images of Savitribai Phule and Maharana Pratap, along with that of Shivaji Maharaj.

ABVP JNU Secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We had put up a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj on the walls outside the student activity center as a tribute. But the ‘communists’ of JNU couldn’t digest this. People from ‘100 Flowers Group’ and SFI came and vandalized the portrait of Shivaji Maharaj.”

Ajmera went on to say that individuals who were involved in the ransacking were “illegal laborers” (outsiders) who had illegally entered the college premises.

Meanwhile, Kumar Ashutosh, Social media convenor, ABVP JNU said, “ABVP members kept Shivaji’s portrait at the JNUSU office. The leftists came there & removed all portraits and threw the garland in the dustbin and then a fight broke out. 5-6 ABVP members were also injured during this.”

“We demand the JNU administration and Delhi Police take strict action against them and also demand to name the JNUSU office to be named after Shivaji Maharaj,” he added.

“ABVP members kept Shivaji’s portrait at JNUSU office for which permission from JNUSU delegation was needed. Despite that, they did it illegally. Other students came there & removed all portraits for screening program due to which fight broke out between two groups,” said the general secretary of the Congress student wing the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Notably, this is not the first time a ruckus has erupted between the two factions at Jawahar Lal University in the national capital. Last year, on April 10, the members of Leftist organizations at Jawahar Lal University allegedly attacked the residents of Kaveri Hostel who were celebrating Ram Navami. 

According to Left organizations, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had a scuffle with the mess manager as non-vegetarian food was being served on the day of Ram Navami.

On the other hand, ABVP accused Left student organizations and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) of stopping them from doing Hawan and Puja on Ram Navami. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsABVP JNU
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Aryan Invasion Theory: Let us revive the debate again

Guest Author -
Until the millennium year 2000, there had been many voices doubting or plainly rejecting the Aryan Invasion Theory, and contributing many little arguments from linguistics or archaeology, all indirect evidence, but a clear alternative was lacking.
News Reports

Congress-Soros saga continues as Rahul Gandhi to give lecture at Cambridge, where Soros is a donor, to hold closed-door meetings about India-China relations

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party had signed an MoU in 2008 with the Communist Party of China in Beijing to 'exchange' high-level information.

Guwahati: Woman kills husband and mother-in-law, chops them and stores in fridge, later dumps parts in mountains

Haryana police exhumes body of stillborn child who died in Bhiwani case after Rajasthan police deny kicking nine-month pregnant woman

Meta announces subscription system like Twitter for Facebook and Instagram, here is how much it will cost

“Mind your own business”: Israeli minister tells U.S. ambassador after he advised Israel to ‘pump the brakes’ on judicial reforms

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,689FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com