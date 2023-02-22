Malaysia is hosting the 2nd edition of the ‘International Circumcision Conference 2022’ between February 25-26 in the city of Putrajaya. The two-day event will be hosted at ‘The Everly Hotel’ between 9 am and 5 pm.

The event is organised by the Mymedik Academy of Malaysia during which speakers shed light on the latest developments in the field of circumcision (an Islamic ritual/ medical procedure to cut off the foreskin of the male penis).

This year, the scheduled programme will feature a total of 7 speakers from five different countries. The speakers include Dr Abdol Rashid, Dr Hafatin Fairos, Dr Maung, Dr Darsono, Dr Mohammad Tarmizi, Dr Mohammad Fitri and Dr Syariz Izry.

The cost of entry to the event is USD $125 (~INR ₹10,359). ‘Malaysian International Circumcision Conference’ was first held in 2021 amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The event is organised once in every two years

As per the itinerary, the first day (February 25, 2023) will witness keynote discussions about the ‘Malaysian journey on circumcision’, ‘Indonesian journey on circumcision’ and ‘approach for circumcision on buried penis patient.’

On February 26, 2023, the speakers will cover important topics such as ‘Myanmar Experience on Circumcision’, ‘Role of MADOCS in Malaysian Circumcision’ and ‘Surgical View of Female Circumcision.’

Itinerary of Malaysian International Circumcision Conference 2022

A discussion about the ‘Islamic perspective view on female circumcision’ is also scheduled for the 2nd day of the event. As per the website of MICC22, the organiser ‘Mymedik Academy’ was established in February 2020 to train medical professionals.

“We offer a range of courses and workshops to enhance the knowledge and skills of the medical practitioners on medical and surgical skills, especially in circumcision,” it informed.

Mymedik Academy further claimed to have trained 1700 medical professionals through 35 physical courses and 21 online courses within the past 2 years.