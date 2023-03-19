Sunday, March 19, 2023
Bihar: Anti-national content found in the phone of Nasir Waja of Kashmir who was arrested in Katihar for doing recce

Nasir Waja, who was caught in suspicious movements near Shaheed Chowk in Katihar, was questioned by RAW, IB, Army Intelligence, and Bihar Police

OpIndia Staff
Evidence against Nasir Waja found showing his involvement in anti-national activities. Image Source: ETV Bharat
Nasir Yusuf Waja, the son of a notorious terrorist Yusuf Waja who was killed in Kashmir, was detained on 15th March 2023 in Katihar of Bihar. He is now sent to jail under the charges of involving in anti-national activities. Since his arrest, security agencies and Bihar Police teams had been interrogating Nasir Waja. During interrogation, it has been revealed that he was involved in anti-national activities.

Nasir Waja, who was caught in suspicious movements near Shaheed Chowk in Katihar, was questioned by RAW, IB, Army Intelligence, and Bihar Police. Initially, he was not cooperating in the interrogation, police said. He was later strictly interrogated. His mobile phone was also scanned.

Several suspicious chats, photographs, and videos were found in Nasir’s phone, which revealed his involvement in anti-national activities. After this, the police registered a case against Nasir for waging war against the country (Section 121, 121A) and sent him to jail. Police said that the matter is being investigated in detail. Efforts are on to find out the motives behind his arrival in Bihar and further planning.

Nasir Waja, son of terrorist Yusuf Waja, was arrested by the police on the night of March 15. The police were informed that the suspect had been roaming around the Nagar police station area and Shaheed Chowk for several hours. Locals found it suspicious and informed the police. After this, the police detained him and started questioning him. During this, the police came to know that he is a resident of Kashmir.

Nasir Waja’s father was a terrorist named Yusuf Waja who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Nasir then moved to Finland. He returned to India in 2021. From Katihar, he was trying to go to Bengal but before that the police caught him.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

