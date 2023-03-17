On Wednesday, 15th March 2023, Bihar police arrested a youth suspiciously roaming in the Shaheed Chowk of Katihar. The arrested youth is identified as Nasir Yusuf Waza, the son of a notorious terrorist Yusuf Waja who was killed in Kashmir in an encounter. Nasir Waja entered Bihar from the Nepal route. Several Pakistani phone numbers have also been found on his mobile phone. Police are investigating further in this case.

Nasir Waja was caught doing recce near Shaheed Chowk in Katihar. Locals claimed that he roamed from Shaheed Chowk to the Nagar police station area for several hours. This made people suspicious of him and the police were informed. During the initial interrogation, Nasir Waja said that he is a resident of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

Some papers from Finland have been recovered from Nasir Waja. These papers showed that he had lived in Finland for many years. He is also married there. He returned to India in 2021. Police are trying to ascertain the motive for his visit to Katihar. Efforts are also being made to trace the places he visited in Katihar. According to police, he was in contact touch with Pakistani phone numbers saved on his phone.

Nasir Waja told in the investigation that he spent several hours at Katihar railway station. Investigations have revealed that Nasir Waja was going to West Bengal from Katihar. Air and railway tickets have also been recovered from him. In this case, the Bihar Police have also contacted the Jammu and Kashmir Police and sought information regarding Nasir’s family members.

Law enforcement agencies are also trying to find out why he went to Finland after his father terrorist Yusuf Waja was killed in an encounter. Information about how he reached Katihar and how long he was staying here is also being obtained.

Katihar SP Jitendra Kumar said, “A youth has been arrested under suspicious circumstances. In the interrogation, it has been found that he is from Kashmir. Something can be clearly said in this matter only after interrogation.”

According to reports, after reaching Katihar from Nepal, he was going to Kolkata by train, but he missed the train. Therefore he checked into a hotel at Shaheed Chowk in the Nagar police station area.

It is notable that suspected terrorists are repeatedly caught in Bihar in the recent past. Earlier, on 3rd February 2023, in a joint operation with the Bihar police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an extensive raid in the Kuwa village under the Chakia police station in Motihari, Bihar, and took eight people including three PFI members into custody. Popular Front of India (PFI) is a banned Islamic organization.