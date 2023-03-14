In the morning OpIndia reported that a TTE was caught urinating on a female passenger and was subsequently sent to Judicial Custody. The TTE who was identified as Munna Kumar was drunk when he committed the disgusting act.

In a swift and stern action, the railway TTE was removed from service after he was caught urinating on a woman passenger. The incident occurred on the Akal Takht Express train running from Amritsar to Kolkata.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways posted on his Twitter account a copy of the termination letter of the offender. The minister referred to reports published in two media portals and taking cognizance of the incident, directed the officers to remove the TTE involved in the urination incident.

In the statement released to the press, Mr Vaishnaw said that “The action showing disrespect to women construes serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but also to the Railways as an organization. It is also seen that you are in Judicial custody. Taking cognizance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provisions of Rule 14(II), thus I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of REMOVAL FROM SERVICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant.”

The TTE was detained by GRP and taken into custody. Navratna Gautam, in charge of GRP Charbagh railway station, said that strict action was taken based on the complaint of passenger Rajesh, a resident of Amritsar, whose wife faced the nightmare.

The victim, who was traumatized by the incident, has been provided with all necessary medical assistance and counselling. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many people demanding that such acts of indecency be dealt with severely, which is exactly what the Ministry for railways has done. The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has condemned the incident in the strongest language possible and stated that the railways have a zero-tolerance policy towards such behaviour.

The incident has highlighted the need for better security measures on trains, especially for women passengers. The railway authorities have promised to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers, and have urged the public to report any such incidents immediately.

The removal of the TTE from service is a welcome move, and the swift action taken by the railway authorities is commendable. The incident serves as a reminder that such acts of indecency cannot be tolerated and that strict action must be taken against those who engage in them.

The railways have a duty to ensure the safety and security of their passengers, and incidents such as this must not be allowed to happen again. The public can rest assured that the railways are taking all necessary steps to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of all passengers.