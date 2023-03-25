A video of the Hanuman Chalisa recital at a cafe in Gurugram recently went viral. In the video, a group of youngsters could be heard reciting Hanuman Chalisa in a musical manner at a cafe with drums, guitars, and other musical instruments.

This cafe named ‘Cake Desire’ is in the Sector 22 market of Gurugram and is owned by Vivek Gulati. Spiritual jamming is his brainchild, and he is leading the youth associated with it.

In a conversation with OpIndia, 40-year-old Gulati described his success as the grace of Hanuman ji. Hanuman Chalisa is also the caller tune on his number. According to Gulati, his caller has been Hanuman Chalisa for the last 10 years.

Cafe owner Vivek Gulati and the artists associated with ‘Artist Chowk’

Originally from Ghaziabad, Vivek Gulati moved to Gurugram about 20 years ago to set up a business of his own. Talking about his business struggles, Vivek Gulati said that after shifting from Ghaziabad, he sold flowers in Gurugram for a long time. He opened a bakery shop 5 years ago. However, during the Covid lockdown, it had to be shut down. After Coronavirus, when the situation became normal, he opened the cafe. “Today I have 3 cafes in Gurugram. All are because of the grace of Hanuman ji”, Gulati said.

The viral video of Hanuman Chalisa is from Tuesday, March 14. Vivek Gulati said that the recital started in the cafe two weeks ago on Tuesday. There are about 50 youths associated with him. These are artists who are struggling for big opportunities in their careers. Their group has been named ‘Artist Chowk’. The artists associated with it are all from Delhi NCR.

#WATCH | Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram.



Vivek Gulati said that customers coming to the cafe also feel relaxed when they listen to Hanuman Chalisa recitations. He has completely dedicated the Tuesday music sessions to Lord Hanuman. Spiritual jamming takes place from around 7 pm to 9:30 pm on Tuesdays. Vivek Gulati is also planning to travel from Ayodhya to Rameswaram with youngsters associated with spiritual jamming.