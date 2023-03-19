Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, has appealed to the Punjab police to allow ‘sangat’ (community people) to reach the venue of his son’s ‘barsi,’ amidst the tumultuous Amritpal Singh situation in Punjab. The singer’s first death anniversary is being observed today at the New Grain Market in Mansa.

He conveyed that it is a religious function and assured the police that the event will be peaceful and free from any kind of violence.

Yesterday, he asked his son’s fans and admirers to attend the anniversary of his son’s death in large numbers. He alleged that people are not being allowed to attend the occasion. He asked attendees to keep the peace at the venue and arrive on time.

In between Amritpal Singh’s arrest news, Sidhu Moosewala’s father S. Balkaur Singh appeals to people to maintain peace & harmony & reach safely on Moosewala’s Barsi #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/rIEHpwv5z3 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 18, 2023

He further alleged that the current situation (crackdown on Amritpal Singh) in Punjab is a ploy to prevent people from assembling at his son’s death anniversary and the Khalistan proponent is also a target of this conspiracy.

He said, “Police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government need to answer why they particularly chose to take action against Amritpal today. Probably it was a plan to stop masses from reaching my son’s barsi gathering.”

He added, that Amritpal too was to attend Moose Wala’s ‘barsi.’ “For the past few days, we were being told that he will come to visit us. He might have attended the ‘barsi’ too. He has always been cordial to us”, he added.

He complained, “We haven’t got justice till date. If the motive (behind crackdown) was to stop masses from attending our event, it won’t succeed.” He announced, “I had told ministers that thousands of my son’s supporters can gather within an hour of my call.”

A ‘calculated’ scheme to destroy Moose Wala’s image, according to Singh, is what led the mobster Lawrence Bishnoi to appear on television for an interview just before the anniversary of the death of his son. He argued that the latter was being portrayed as a ‘national hero’.

“A criminal sitting inside a jail is calling himself a nationalist and talking about eliminating drugs. What can be a bigger irony than this? It was all done days ahead of our program to tarnish my son’s image and by trying to link him with gangsters,” he protested.

Despite the fact that his son Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed on May 29 of last year, Balkaur Singh proclaimed, that they scheduled his first death anniversary celebration for March 19 because ‘the weather will be too hot in April and May and the only feasible location (Anaj Mandi) will be completely booked due to arrival of wheat crop.’