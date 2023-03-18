On Saturday, the Punjab Police detained six associates of self-proclaimed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh in a significant crackdown. According to reports, supporters of the Waris Punjab De leader shared unverified videos of police pursuing his convoy in Moga district, with the vehicle eventually speeding to Shahkot near Jalandhar.

Sources indicate that while en route to Bathinda, the police attempted to intercept Singh, who is believed to be a sympathizer of Khalistan, near Mehtabpur village in Jalandhar. Reportedly, six of his supporters were detained at Mehtabpur and the homes of other supporters were searched. Sources also indicate that the phones of Singh’s close aides were turned off. Amritpal was stopped near Mehatpur in Shahkot by the police, but he managed to escape, while his associates were apprehended.

As per social media users, internet services have been suspended in many areas in Punjab, in the wake of a police operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

Internet suspended in many area of Punjab #amritpalsingh — Kamal Preet Singh (@kamalpreet702) March 18, 2023

Singh has a kidnapping case registered against him at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. It is unclear whether any further cases were filed against him after his supporters forcefully entered the police station on February 24, following the arrest of one of his associates. During the clash, the supporters protested and clashed with the police. The police have not disclosed any information regarding additional charges filed against Singh related to the incident.

Ajnala violence: Mob led by pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh creates a ruckus

Notably, on February 21, Amritpal Singh issued a veiled threat to Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the latter will have to face a similar fate as that of Indira Gandhi. “Indira tried to suppress, what happened? Now Amit Shah can fulfil his wish and see”, he said.

The organization Waris Punjab De was established by Deep Sidhu, an actor-turned-activist. He gained popularity among pro-Khalistani elements during farmer protests. Sidhu died in a road accident in February 2022. Amritpal Singh was declared head of Waris Punjab De following Sidhu’s death. At that time, Singh was in Dubai. In September 2022, he returned to India and officially took charge of the organization. Since that day, he has been preaching Sikhism in Punjab and connecting with the youth. Armed guards accompany him everywhere, and there is a striking resemblance between how he preaches and how Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale preached Sikhism during his initial days as a Sikh leader.