Hours after Umesh Pal’s killer Usman alias Vijay was killed in a police encounter, the deceased’s wife, Suhani, claimed that her husband was not a Muslim. Addressing the media, she claimed that she had no idea about her husband’s ‘Usman’ name.

Moreover, despite the fact that CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s murder clearly showed Usman alias Vijay Kumar holding a polythene bag and taking the first shot at Umesh Pal, his wife has denied his involvement in the murder.

Usman’s wife reportedly told the media, “The police are fooling people by saying that they arrested my husband. He left the house yesterday and was missing since then. The police were patrolling outside our house the entire night and left only in the morning at around 7 am. The police have deliberately encountered him.”

“I was made a ch*t**a (fooled) and asked to call my husband. I was aware that they would kill my husband, but my husband was innocent,” she added.

In response to a question concerning the killing of Umesh Pal on February 24 and Usman’s alleged role in it, the latter’s wife added, “I do not know about that, but he (Usman) came home on February 24”.

When the journalist inquired whether Usman was in the house the whole day on February 24, his wife answered in the affirmative. “Yes, he was at home the whole day. Our brother is also incarcerated and his case has been transferred to Satna, so Usman went to Satna the next day. He returned on March 2,” Usman’s wife said. A voice from behind said “yes” when the media asked her if the police were lying.

Usman’s wife went on to say that they are Hindus but are being branded Muslims. “My husband’s name is Vijay Chowdhary but he is being called Usman Chowdhary,” she said, further adding that they do not even know Atiq Ahmed.

“The police should shoot me dead in the encounter as well as now I have no one to lean on for support,” the deceased Usman’s wife rued.

Who was Usman alias Vijay Chowdhary

It is pertinent to note here that Usman Chowdhary alias Vijay Kumar, who was gunned down in an encounter that took place in the Kaundhiyara area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on March 5, was a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang and was the first to fire a shot at Pal. Atiq Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case who is lodged in a Gujarat jail currently. A resident of Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj, Usman had several criminal cases registered against him and was carrying Rs 50,000 cash reward for his arrest.

Usman, who married a brahmin girl Suhani, started living with her in a rented room near the glass factory in the Ghurpur police station area. Two cases of abduction and assault were registered against him after he allegedly kidnapped the girl (now his wife) from Kaundhiyara.

Usman’s brother is also a history sheeter

Meanwhile, Usman Chowdhary alias Vijay Kumar’s elder brother Rakesh Chowdhary is also a history-sheeter who is lodged in Naini Central Jail under several cases. Many cases, including murder, have been registered against him.

According to reports, a total of 14 cases are registered against Rakesh in Kaundhiyara’s Shankargarh town alone. He has gone to jail many times. Implicated for the theft of bikes and four-wheelers, about 8 years back, he escaped by jumping from the van while being taken for hearing from Naini jail. 10 years ago, he had eloped and married a girl living in the Kaundhiyara area and has two children with her.

Rakesh’s case is currently being heard in a court in Satna, for which Usman use to frequent the place.

Usman Chowdury encounter

Usman sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Reportedly, UP Police had announced a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh for each accused in the murder case. Usman and other accused had allegedly killed Umesh Pal on February 24 in broad daylight. Pal was the prime witness in the 2005 BSL MLA Raju Pal murder case in which Atiq Ahmed and his brother ex-MLA Ashraf were prime accused. The incident took place at his residence.