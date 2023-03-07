In wake of reports of alleged attacks on Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday released a video stating that the attacks were real and should not be ignored by the Tamil Nadu government. He said that Tamil Nadu police and the ruling leaders of Bihar have disapproved of the incident calling it fake, but the attacks need to be looked into.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu denied the killings and assault on Bihari workers and issued a statement on Thursday, March 2 claiming that Bihari migrant workers were not being attacked in Tamil Nadu. He said he had reached out to his counterpart in Bihar, DGP RS Bhatti, and refuted the reports being shared in the media and social media.

“The DGP of Tamil Nadu has denied of any such attacks on the migrant workers. But the incidents are real. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has also disapproved of these incidents. I will post the correct videos” Prashant Kishor said while addressing a press conference on March 6.

On March 5, Kishor quoted a tweet by Tamil Nadu police who had shared a video of an attack from February 16. In the video, a man could be seen being beaten on a train by some Tamil-speaking individuals. Kishor quoted the tweet and said, “This video has been shared by Tamil Nadu Railway Police on 16 February. The DGP of Tamil Nadu Government should also inform about the status of this FIR registered in GRP Chennai.”

यह वीडियो तमिलनाडु रेलवे पुलिस ने 16 फ़रवरी को शेयर किया है।



तमिलनाडु सरकार के DGP को GRP Chennai में रजिस्टर्ड इस FIR के status के बारे में भी बताना चाहिए। https://t.co/vMzOZXCHQH — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 5, 2023

According to the reports, Kishor also alleged that Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav misled the members of the assembly on the issue. He said he would expose Yadav of lying and would release original videos of migrant workers attacked in Tamil Nadu.

“Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister has said that these are fake videos, but I will release the real video in a few days,” Prashant Kishor said. He meanwhile agreed that some of the journalists shared the wrong video but added that facts of the incident shall not be ignored.

“The ruling leaders of Bihar are attempting to disprove the incident by claiming that no such incident occurred. In two days, I will post the correct video,” he went on to add. He also said that such incidents have been happening in the state of Tamil Nadu for the past four months.

It was reported earlier that (according to Dainik Bhaskar) several Bihari workers were killed in Tamil Nadu and their dead bodies had been sent to Nawada, Lakhisarai, and Jamui. After this, it was reported other panic-stricken Bihari migrants were reportedly wanting to leave the state but no train tickets were easily available.

In viral undated videos, some Hindi-speaking migrant workers claim that they are beaten and assaulted even on the trains. One person who had returned from Tamil Nadu stated that an individual who spoke Hindi there had his four fingers chopped off. Similarly, 12 laborers were hanged after being locked in a room. In this way a total of 15 labourers were murdered, they said in viral videos. These reports were denied by the Tamil Nadu Police. The Police also booked a journalist from Dainik Bhaskar and BJP leader Prashant Patel Umrao over reportage on the viral videos.

The matter was also raised in the Bihar assembly where Bharatiya Janata Party strongly objected to the deaths and slammed Bihar state CM Nitish Kumar over the incident. The BJP leaders also walked out of the Assembly as a part of the protest and demanded a probe into the incident.

“The videos that are being circulated on social media are four months old and show clashes between migrant workers belonging to Bihar and Jharkhand. Another video is of a murder that took place in Coimbatore outside a court complex last month. No attacks on migrant workers have taken place in Tamil Nadu,” Babu had said.

Tamil Nadu police further tweeted on the matter saying that rumours were being spread on social media and other media platforms that North Indians and Hindi-speaking people are being assaulted in Tamil Nadu. “You are advised not to spread such false information, failing which legal action will be taken”, it warned.