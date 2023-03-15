Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for his role as Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 71

Sameer Khakhar died of multiple organ failure.

On March 15, veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away at the age of 71. He was best known for his role as Khopri in the popular TV series Nukkad. Khakhar had a long career of 38 years in the industry. He took a break from the industry and settled in the US. Later, he came back and did two Gujarati plays. He was praised for his role in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho.

Khakhar passed away due to multiple organ failures. He was suffering from respiratory problems and went unconscious in his sleep. He was rushed to MM Hospital, Borivali. The doctors suggested immediate hospitalisation. It was found that his heart was not functioning properly. He was put on a ventilator, but his condition kept deteriorating, and Khakhar passed away at 4:30 AM.

Khakhar’s funeral took place at Babhi Naka crematorium, Borivali.

In an interview in 2021, he expressed his desire to get good roles after coming back from the US. He said, “Everybody is looking for work, and so am I. And by looking for work, I mean approaching and applying for a job. In the case of actors, it is a daily exercise with every film or shows. But I am a bad salesman. I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet.”

The actor will be remembered for his roles in television and films. Nukkad, Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat, among many others. He was last seen in the Sanjivani serial. Apart from films and serials, he worked extensively in Gujarati theatre.

