On Tuesday (March 28), Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar, warned Rahul Gandhi of legal action if he fails to tender an apology for his objectionable remarks about Veer Savarkar.

Ranjit told ANI, “I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar.” The development comes three days after the Congress scion mocked Veer Savarkar during a press conference.

On Saturday (March 25), Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would tender an apology for his anti-India propaganda abroad or his defamatory remarks about the ‘Modi’ community.

He responded, “I think that my name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi and Gandhis do not apologise to anyone.” The Congress scion thus insinuated that Veer Savarkar was a habitual apologist, even though it is Rahul Gandhi who has apologised on multiple occasions to evade legal action.

He also claimed that he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament, despite multiple letters and personal visits to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, had asked the Congress scion to refrain from insulting the legacy of Veer Savarkar.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we walked with you in your ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as it was for the fight to save democracy. But I want to openly tell Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar is a God-like figure for us and we will not tolerate his insult…” he told the media.