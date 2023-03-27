Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), pleaded with Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, asking him to not get ‘provoked’ and insult Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar as their first priority was to ‘save democracy’. Thackeray’s party, UBT, is in coalition with Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra.

Uddhav added that even if his party participated in the Congress leader’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in an effort to preserve democracy, Rahul should refrain from making comments that could stoke tension between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we walked with you in your ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as it was for the fight to save democracy. But I want to openly tell Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar is a God-like figure for us and we will not tolerate his insult…. We are together in the fight to save democracy. But do not make statements or take steps that will create fissures (between the Sena (UBT) and the Congress). They (BJP) are trying to provoke you. If we missed the timing today, then our country will surely go towards autocracy,” Uddhav said while addressing his Shiv Garjana rally at Malegaon on Sunday evening.

Will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar. The alliance of Uddhav faction, Cong & NCP was made to protect democracy & we need to work unitedly. Rahul Gandhi is being provoked deliberately but if we waste time in this, democracy will cease to exist: Uddhav Thackeray on Rahul… pic.twitter.com/oRsin0IrES — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

He emphasised Savarkar’s sacrifice and involvement in the freedom fight, saying that what Savarkar underwent was unfathomable. “Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar.”

Uddhav Thackeray said. Uddhav criticised the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led administration harshly for failing to address the problems and hardships that farmers confront. In addition, he attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that they were not representative of India and that criticising Modi was not an insult to the nation as claimed by party leaders.

“Criticising Modi doesn’t mean it’s an insult to the country. How can it be an insult to the country if there is criticism of Modi? Modi is not India,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav also demanded that the BJP alter its name and criticised the party for “inducting corrupt persons into the party” and exploiting federal agencies. He claimed that the BJP had implicated all opposition party leaders by levelling accusations of corruption against them. “By creating false accusations against them and blackmailing them, you are enlisting individuals in your party. You are bringing in every corrupt individual in the party out of your desire for power. I urge the BJP to alter its name since it is a party of corrupt individuals. Change the party’s name to “Bhrasht Janata Party”

Uddhav criticised the Election Commission of India when the Shinde-led group won the party name and symbol. He claimed that Shinde and the BJP had stolen the Shiv Sena party name and election emblem, the “bow and arrow,” and that the ECI was operating under orders from the Union government. He did, however, state that he was committed to fighting until he wins.

Moreover, Uddhav urged the BJP to say if Shinde would lead the party in the elections and dared the national organisation to run for office in Modi’s name. “Conduct polls right away. He said, “You seek votes in the name of Narendra Modi, and I will ask for votes in the name of my father. There can be no separation between the Shiv Sena and Thackeray.”

In addition, Uddhav Thackeray poked fun at the EC, stating that if it did not have cataracts, it should have looked at the (Shiv) Sainik crowds at the Shiv Sena (UBT) rallies that were held on March 5 in Khed and on Sunday in Malegaon before deciding which organisation is the true Shiv Sena.