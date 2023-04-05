Friday, April 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRashtriya Rifles soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack were returning from Iftar Party shopping:...
News Reports
Updated:

Rashtriya Rifles soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack were returning from Iftar Party shopping: Reports

Reportedly, the Jaish-backed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack

OpIndia Staff
Image via Nai Dunia
4

Five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers were martyred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in a terrorist attack in Poonch, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on an army vehicle. Five jawans were killed when terrorists attacked the vehicle with grenades.

It has now been reported that the army Jawans killed in the attack were returning after getting vegetables and other stuff for the Iftar Party organized by the Rashtriya Rifles in Sangiote. The local village heads of nearby areas were also invited to the Iftar party.

According to media reports the terrorists attacked the army truck after getting information about the army organizing Iftar. It is said that the terrorists suspect that locals attending these army Iftar parties often work as informers. 

Meanwhile, the army has released images and details about the Rashtriya Rifles Jawans who were killed in the attack. Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh martyred in the terrorist attack. 

“#ArmyCdrNC & all ranks of #NorthernCommand #salute the #supreme #sacrifice of Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh & Sepoy Sewak Singh of #RashtriyaRifles in #Poonch on 20 April 23. Rest in Peace,” Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted.

Reportedly, the Jaish-backed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspoonch Jammu kashmir, Rashtriya Rifles attack, kashmir terror attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SC stays Allahabad HC order to put UP govt secretaries under custody for failing to provide domestic helps for retired judges

OpIndia Staff -
On April 4, 2023, the state government was ordered by the high court to implement/notify Rules/Guidelines established by the Chief Justice for providing benefits, including domestic help, to retired judges. However, the court stated on Wednesday that the officers did not comply with the April 4 directive.
News Reports

Read about how now-dead gangster, Atiq Ahmed, had wet his pants on seeing police: What former Director of ED, Karnal Singh said about the...

ANI -
Former director of ED, Karnal Singh, said the feared gang lord Atiq Ahmed once "wet his pants" on seeing the police. 

Buzzfeed News shuts down operations, blames lack of profitability: Details

After Court acquits all accused in Naroda Patiya case, the debunked “foetus” claim once again peddled online: Here is the truth about it

Instagram uses unrelated fact-check from Boom Live to claim Azad Maidan riots where a Muslim youth kicked Amar Jawan Jyoti is fake news

Jammu & Kashmir: 5 jawans of Rashtriya Rifles killed in a terror attack on an army vehicle in Poonch

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com