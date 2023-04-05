Five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers were martyred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in a terrorist attack in Poonch, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on an army vehicle. Five jawans were killed when terrorists attacked the vehicle with grenades.

It has now been reported that the army Jawans killed in the attack were returning after getting vegetables and other stuff for the Iftar Party organized by the Rashtriya Rifles in Sangiote. The local village heads of nearby areas were also invited to the Iftar party.

According to media reports the terrorists attacked the army truck after getting information about the army organizing Iftar. It is said that the terrorists suspect that locals attending these army Iftar parties often work as informers.

Meanwhile, the army has released images and details about the Rashtriya Rifles Jawans who were killed in the attack. Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh martyred in the terrorist attack.

“#ArmyCdrNC & all ranks of #NorthernCommand #salute the #supreme #sacrifice of Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh & Sepoy Sewak Singh of #RashtriyaRifles in #Poonch on 20 April 23. Rest in Peace,” Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted.

Reportedly, the Jaish-backed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack