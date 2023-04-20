Thursday, April 20, 2023
Jammu & Kashmir: 5 jawans of Rashtriya Rifles killed in a terror attack on an army vehicle in Poonch

According to reports,  the Jaish-backed terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack

OpIndia Staff
An army vehicle was attacked in Poonch. Image Source: News18
On Thursday, 20th April 2023, five jawans of Rashtriya Rifles were martyred in a terror attack on an army vehicle in Poonch in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle caught fire in the grenade attack by terrorists and five jawans were killed.

The official statement of the army said, “Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.”

The statement added, “Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area have lost their lives. Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment. Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators. Further details are being ascertained.”

According to reports,  the Jaish-backed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel in a tragic incident at Poonch. Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

