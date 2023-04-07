Actress Swastika Mukherjee has allegedly received threatening emails from her upcoming film’s co-producer. In the mail, Swastika was allegedly threatened that her nude photos will be uploaded to a porn site. Mukherjee claims that these emails were sent by associate producer Ravish Sharma and co-producer Sandeep Sarkar of the Bengali movie “Shibpur.” Qala, Paatal Lok, and Criminal Justice Season 2 are some of the films and web series in which Swastika Mukherjee has acted.

Swastika Mukherjee has voiced concern about her photos being edited and posted on pornographic websites. She filed a complaint of sexual harassment at Kolkata’s Golf Green Police Station. In her complaint, the actress stated that she has been receiving threatening emails for months. In an interview with ETimes, Swastika told that she was working on a Bengali film titled ‘Shibpur’. Swastika has accused the co-producer of the film ‘Shibpur’ of threatening her.

For the past month, Sandeep Sarkar and his associate producer Ravish Sharma, who according to Swastika, claimed to be a ‘computer hacker’, have been allegedly sending threatening, sexually harassing emails to Swastika asking her to “cooperate”. Such threat emails have also been sent to Swastika’s manager Shrishti Jain.

The actress claims that she was threatened that her social media accounts would be hacked if she did not “corporate” and her morphed nude pics will be uploaded on porn sites. According to the actress, co-producer Sandeep Sarkar accused her of distancing herself from the marketing and promotions of the film even after extorting money from him.

Speaking to OTT Play, Sawatika said that Sandeep Sarkar threatened to drag her to the police commissioner, chief ministers, and so on. He also allegedly claimed to be a US citizen and threatened to contact the US consulate to make sure that she never gets a US visa. Moreover, Swastika also said that Ravish Sharma had sent two of her morphed photos along with a threat mail, which amounted to sexual harassment.

Although Swastika said that she never intended to distance herself from the promotions of the film, she adds that even if hypothetically an artist refuses to do promotions, one can never send them threatening emails.”

Along with scanned copies of the threat emails, she also filed a complaint with the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA).

According to media reports, even though the co-producers lawyer has denied his involvement in any such activities, and claimed that Swastika Mukherjee was instigated by the ‘Shibpur’ director Arindam Bhattacharya to take action against Sandeep Sarkar.