The Muslim conservative group of Tate Fans postponed protests after a Romanian court shifted social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate to house arrest. Earlier, they had urged the Tate brothers’ fans to protest outside Romanian Embassy in different countries if the Romanian authorities did not release Tate in the scheduled court hearing. Tate brothers Andrew and Tritan along with their assistants Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu were released after the court order.

In a tweet, the group supporting the Tate brothers said that though they won the first battle, the fight was not over. They said, “Although we know the Tate’s are innocent, the ‘investigation’ continues, And the property seized has not yet been returned to the Tate brothers.”

Tate fans said they won the battle but the fight was still on. Source: Twitter

Following the release, Tate uploaded a video of himself smoking a cigar. He wrote, “Since last year I’ve been in 24-hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a 3-metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I can’t stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan.” (sic)

In an invite to the protest in Bengaluru, the group said that if the Romanian judges do not release Tate Brothers and their assistants from custody in the next court appearance, they will hold a peaceful protest in front of the Romanian Embassy in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Details of India protest if Romanian judges do not release them during next hearing. Source: Tateprotest.com

“Peaceful protestors will gather and perform legal acts of protesting afforded to them by the Laws of India,” the invite read. It further mentioned that the Indian constitution provides the right to peaceful protest under Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees all citizens the freedom of speech and expression.

Furthermore, laws and guidelines were listed to make it easier for the protesters to ensure they do not get on the wrong side of the law. Similar protests have been announced in Australia, Germany, Romania, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, England, the USA and Canada. The dates of the protests are yet to be announced.

As per the website Tateprotest.com, there have been international human rights violations in the case of the Tate Brothers’ arrests, including denial of access to a US lawyer, prolonged investigation, prolonged solitary confinement, disregard to exculpatory evident, prejudicial leaks, detention without new evidence, denial of medical access and denial of access to visitors.

The arrest of the Tate Brothers

Andrew Tate, who recently converted to Islam, was arrested and sent to jail in December 2022 as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. Tate’s residence in Bucharest, where he was held alongside his brother Tristan, was raided by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Romania. Their lawyer verified the brothers’ imprisonment on Friday.

Interestingly, his location was revealed when he trolled Greta Thunberg on social media and accidentally revealed his location as a Pizza Box was included in the photograph he posted. In response to his tweet, Greta Thunberg used a ‘small d*ck energy’ jibe.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issued a statement and said that four suspects, two British citizens and two Romanian citizens, were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking. “The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group to recruit, house, and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost,” the prosecutor said.