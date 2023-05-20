An incident of attempted sexual assault on a married Hindu woman was reported in Bhuj, Gujarat. The details of the case came to light on Friday, 19th May 2023 in the afternoon. Alfaz Khalifa, the proprietor of a salon, molested the married woman before making an attempt to rape her. The woman had visited the salon for getting her hair styled.

According to a report by Divya Bhaskar, on Friday, at the Ring Road area of Bhuj, Alfaz Khalifa, the owner of Rockstar Family Salon, allegedly harassed a married Hindu woman. According to the complaint filed with the Gujarat Police, the 21-year-old married woman from Kodki village in Bhuj visited the Rockstar Family Salon on Wednesday, May 17, with her younger brother. The woman intended to get her hair straightened at the salon.

After the married woman’s younger brother dropped her off at the salon, Alfaz began straightening her hair. Later, Alfaz Khalifa requested the woman to return to the salon after two days for the next phase of hair straightening. On Friday, the woman visited Rockstar Family Salon with her cousin sister, who then left for her drawing class. After the cousin sister of the woman left, Khalifa made an attempt to kiss the married woman by placing his hand on her shoulder.

As she voiced her objection, the woman admonished Alfaz mentioning that she is married. However, Alfaz disregarded her concerns and persistently attempted to forcibly engage with her as he closed the shop’s shutter. Despite the woman’s resistance, he insisted on completing the remaining hair-straightening process, assuring her that he would not harm her. As per the woman’s complaint, while she was descending from the upper floor of the salon, Alfaz grabbed her hand and began pressuring her into a sexual relationship. He enticingly offered, “Get along with me, and I’ll take you on a trip to Mumbai.”

According to the victim, Alfaz kept saying during the incident that he was alone in the shop and nobody would come. The woman left the shop and immediately contacted her sister, providing her with all the details. As soon as the police were called, the accused Alfaz fled. A complaint is registered in this regard and the police are looking for the accused Alfaz.