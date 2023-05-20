A Muslim girl from the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar has been receiving threats after she married a Hindu man. The girl named Shabana Khatoon, who is an adult, has alleged that there is a threat to her and her husband’s lives from the Islamists. The girl has stated that she wants to stay with her Hindu husband Abhishek Kumar. She had eloped with her lover 42 days back. Following this, the girl’s family members filed a kidnapping case against the Hindu man and five members of his family including his parents.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Ahiyapur police station precinct in Muzaffarpur district, wherein a Shahbazpur resident named Shabana Khatoon stated that she had known Abhishek for four years, adding that Abhishek was her neighbour and the two soon became friends. Later, the two decided on getting married and told their families about their relationship.

This, however, did not go well with Shabana’s father Noor Mohammad who opposed their relationship since Abhishek is a Hindu. He also stopped his daughter from meeting Abhishek. However, during the month of Ramzan, Shabana escaped to Delhi with Abhishek. After Shabana left, her family filed a complaint against Abhishek and five members of his family accusing them of kidnapping Shabana. On the basis of their complaint, police began searching for her. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Shabana had a court marriage at Delhi’s Tees Hazari Court.

Speaking to the media, Shabana told that there is a threat to her life, that of her husband, and her family members and also demanded protection from the police. She said that she and Abhishek knew each other for 4 years, and after a relationship developed between them, they decided to marry. But her family didn’t agree as Abhishekh is a Hindu.

She said that after getting married at Tees Hazari Court in Delhi, she has approached the police station because the lives of her husband and his family are under threat, and therefore require police protection. She confirmed that the kidnapping case filed by her parents is false, and she went with the Hindu man of her own will.

Deputy SP Raghav Dayal stated that Shabana is an adult who entered into a court marriage with Abhishek of her own free will based on the information provided by the girl. According to the DSP, the girl in her statement under 164 of the CrPC given to the magistrate has stated that she married Abhishek of her own free will and wants to stay with him. The police added that she has finished documents proving that she is above 18 years of age and can marry on her own will.