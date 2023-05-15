The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, May 14, arrested one Mohammad Ali, a computer teacher working in a junior school in a village in the Tilhar area of UP’s Shahjahanpur area. Ali has been accused of sexually assaulting as many as 12 minor students, including some Dalit students. The headmaster of the school and Ali’s assistant have also been booked in connection with the case.

“Around 12 girl students, including Dalits, studying in a junior government school in Tilhar police station area, were allegedly molested by computer instructor Mohammad Ali”, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain said, adding that a case has been filed and the matter is being investigated.

The issue came to the fore after one of the victims told her father about the harassment she was facing in school. She revealed how her computer teacher, Mohammad Ali, touched her and her classmates inappropriately during and after class hours.

After hearing this, the victim’s father along with other parents raided the school and recovered used condoms in the school’s toilet. The police were informed and a complaint was lodged against Mohammad Ali on Saturday (May 13).

The headmaster of the school Anil Kumar and the assistant teacher Sajia have also been booked in this connection. The duo was accused of not taking any action against the accused computer teacher and “aiding the behaviour of the accused”.

The police said that when some girls complained about this to Headmaster Kumar, he did not take any action.

The police booked the trio under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the IPC, and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Shahjahanpur Senior Superintendent of Police said, “The allegations are grave as all the girls are aged between 12 to 15 years and they had given their statements against the accused teacher. Circle officer of Tilhar, Priyank Jain, is carrying out the investigation. The accused has been sent to jail. We are also investigating the role of two other teachers.”

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kumar Gaurav said, “The head teacher and the assistant teacher have been suspended with immediate effect, and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against them. The teacher was sent to jail on Sunday after the statements of all the girls were recorded by police in the presence of their guardians.”

The BSA said that prima facie, the computer instructor seems to be at fault. He added that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.