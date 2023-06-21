On Friday, June 16, an Islamist mob attacked the police in the Junagadh district of Gujarat after they saw a notice regarding illegal encroachment on the walls of a dargah in the city. The Muslims attacked with stones and created massive violence injuring four policemen and a Hindu civilian. The stones were reportedly pelted at the police vehicles and an ST bus after which an FIR was filed against 31 persons in this case.

According to a report by Divya Bhaskar, the police filed an FIR based on the complaint filed by a woman police officer at the Junagadh police station. As per the complaint, the Muslim mob launched a protest after they saw a notice regarding illegal encroachment on the wall of a dargah. The Muslim protestors raised slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and damaged government and private vehicles parked on the road.

On Friday,municipal officials visited the Dargah and affixed a notice. Subsequently, starting in the evening, a crowd from Muslim community began to gather, and tensions escalated throughout the night.



At night situation took a violent turn as the mob began pelting stones at the… https://t.co/bvBRvPeFVg pic.twitter.com/46i7P6xbDJ — Viक़as (@VlKASPR0NAM0) June 19, 2023

The female police officer in the complaint said that around 8:30 pm on the night of June 16, there was a message in the social media group of the division police station, and the officers and employees were asked to immediately report to the PI at Majewadi Dargah. The police reached the spot to see that a crowd of 500 to 600 men and women had gathered against the notice about illegal encroachment pasted on the wall of the Dargah in the region.

According to the FIR, the police officers who reached the spot asked the mob to adopt a legal way of putting up their point instead of gathering illegally. The crowd then got agitated and the men and women shouted slogans and attacked the police.

Slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ were raised

As per the FIR copy registered in the case, the agitated Muslim mob raised slogans of ‘Nara-e-Takbir, Allahu Akbar’ and also said ‘burn everything’, ‘police ko maro (hit the police)’, ‘Koi Jinda Nahi Bachna Chahiye (no one shall be spared alive)’. Some of the Muslims could also be heard saying, “If we kill the police, no one will come our way.” The mob then began pelting stones at the police vans and also attacked some of the private vehicles.

Some torched motorcycles parked near the dargah and also pelted stones at vehicles and pedestrians passing by. Besides, the mob also pelted stones at an ST bus and broke the glass of the bus with sticks. Four policemen and a Hindu civilian have been reported as injured. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital where the Hindu individual is said to have died during the treatment.

The 31 persons named in the FIR are-

1) Naseeruddin alias Nasro Dado, Dolatpara

2) Sikandar Suleman Madam, Nandanvan Sosa.

3) Mustakim Ashrafbhai Makwa, Sukhnath Chowk, Chakar Paliya

4) Sajid Kalamuddin Ansari, Bharat Mill Cattle

5) Zakir Yusuf Sidi Badshah, Godhavavni Pati

6) Faizal Khan Nasir Khan, Near Aditya Vegetable Market

7) Akbarmian Janumian Qadri, Dharagarh Darwaza

8) Shakeel Janulhaq Ansari, Khwajanagar

9) Aftab Asghar Ali Ansari, Khwajanagar

10) Feroj Amdbhai Theba, Near Aditya Vegetable Market

11) Mustaq Mohd Kapdwanji Pinjara, Kumbharwada

12) Bashir Mamdbhai Makdia, Harshadnagar

13) Mustafa Yusufbhai Theba, Pishorivada

14) Wasim alias Laden Sulaimanbhai Manghara, Kumbharwada

15) Sabir Yusufbhai Sumra, Behind Jail

16) Sabbirhussain Mohammadhussain Rafai, Kumbharwada

17) Aman Bodubhai Juneja, Peshorewada

18) Faizan Iqbalbhai Shaikh, Jivasa Chakla

19) Fardeen Iqbalbhai Sandh, Khawajanagar

20) Asif Yunus Juneja, Sandhipar, Mahobatpara

21) Arman Aslam Arab, Cambridge Society,

22) Sajid alias Taw Iqbal Seeda, Nandanvan Society

23) Yusuf Iqbalbhai Malek, Shabarin Society

24) Afjal Asrafbhai Memon, Girnar Darwaza

25) Sajid Sarvadi, Bharat Milna Dhore

26) Lal Badshah, Dharagarh Gate, Near Farjana Hall

27) Faizal alias Kothmeer Ferojbhai, Dharagarh Gate

28) Ejaj alias Riaz alias Bholo Munabhai Makrani, Dharagarh Darwaza

29) Ranjit Munabhai Makrani, Dharagarh Darwaza

30) Aman Adreman Panja, Jagmal Chowk

31) Adreman Amd Panja Jagmal Chowk

The notice regarding illegal encroachment was issued by the Municipal Corporation to the Dargah on the road outside the Majewadi Gate of Junagadh. The members of the Dargah were asked to submit evidence of ownership of the land within 5 days. But instead of adopting the legal method, the Muslim community members started gathering near the Dargah on June 16 evening and attacked the police around 10 pm.

Reportedly, the ST bus which was targeted during violence was being driven by a driver named Asif. The mob initially targeted the bus and closed its door from outside to set it on fire. The driver told the media that despite repeated requests, the mob did not listen to him. But the bus was allowed to disembark after the driver told the mob that his name was Asif.

Commissioner Rajesh U. Tanna commented on the matter and said that the Dargah authorities have provided no documents claiming ownership. “It will be decided whether the land possession is correct or not only after the documents are obtained,” he added.