Social media is rife with rumours that the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Mann Singh Pannu has died after he met with an accident. It is claimed that the leader of the banned terror outfit Sikh for Justice allegedly died in California in the USA.

One social media user MJ was among the first to post on Twitter that Pannu died in a road accident in the USA. After that, several others started posting the same claim.

Big Breaking News:



Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu dies in a road accident in the USA: Sources



He was hiding since 3 Khalistani terrorists – Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Avatar Singh Khanda & Paramjit Singh Panjwar – die in the last 60 days. — MJ (@MJ_007Club) July 5, 2023

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Pannu met with a fatal car accident on US Highway 101. However, the report has not been officially confirmed from any side. Pannu was reportedly underground for quite some time now.

Bhaskar reported that to hide his location, he had also switched off his mobile phone. After the suspicious death of Khalistani terrorists Paramjit Singh Panjwar in Pakistan, Avtar Singh Khanda in London, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, Pannu feared for his life and was in hiding.

Recently, after the killing of Khalistan terrorists, Pannu released a video blaming the officials of the Indian Embassy in Canada and America. That was his last threatening video.

Breaking: Unconfirmed reports that Khalistani terrorist Pannu has died in a road accident in US. Confirmation awaited. pic.twitter.com/9Jodhcs8bE — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) July 5, 2023

Many social media users have shared these speculative and unconfirmed reports

Taking to Twitter, Retired Maj Gen Harsha Kakar claimed that if the rumours about the death of Khalistani terrorist Pannu is true then it will be a major setback to the secessionist movement.

He wrote, “Awaiting confirmation. If true major setback for the Khalistani movement. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu dies in a road accident in the USA. He was hiding since 3 other terrorists – Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Avatar Singh Khanda & Paramjit Singh Panjwar – die in the last 60 days.”

Awaiting confirmation. If true major setback for Khalistani movement

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu dies in road accident in USA. He was hiding since 3 other terrorists – Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Avatar Singh Khanda & Paramjit Singh Panjwar – die in the last 60 days. — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) July 5, 2023

Similarly, there are several social media handles talking about this rumoured fatal car accident involving the Khalistani terrorist.

#BreakingNews



Reports that Khalistani terrorist Pannu has died in a road accident in the US.



Confirmation awaited. pic.twitter.com/xQ5840KwsI — Nobert Elekes (@N0rbertElekes) July 5, 2023

Another Twitter user Arya enquired whether the reports of terrorist Pannu’s death are true or just rumours.

I heard khalistani terr0rist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu died in a road accident in the USA. Is that true or just a rumour? 🤔 — Āryā_Anvikṣā 🪷 (@Arya_Anviksha_) July 5, 2023

A few days ago i had highlighted in detail about #Pannu and his #SFJ Sikhs for Justice and their role in terror activities and how they are backed by Pakistan.

Now we are hearing rumours about his death however I suspect he maybe on vigil currently and these may just rumours… https://t.co/q6YX7dWKbW — Indian Troll lover (@trollove1) July 5, 2023

One social media user highlighted that several sympathisers of the Khalistani terrorist have claimed that Pannu is still alive and is under ‘US protection’.

Khalistan has released a photograph of Gurpatwant Pannu standing in the crowd on 4th July behind ex President Trump to prove he is still alive under US protection. 😂 @AdityaRajKaul @OpIndia_com @RDXThinksThat @ramnikmann @FltLtAnoopVerma pic.twitter.com/Ts1IUSXgFL — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) July 5, 2023

However, the popular Twitter handle The Hawk Eye, and various other users have busted this claim. They have also shared a news article to bust this claim and highlight that the purported image is of a 2019 event rather than a recent one.

These rumours are finding traction and gaining support from the fact that several other Khalistani terrorists have died in the recent past, particularly in the last six months.

Rumours denied

However, Sukhi Chahal, the founder and editor of Khalsa Times, has denied the rumour, calling it fake news. He tweeted, “Regarding the news about the alleged car accident in my neighborhood in California and the death of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, I would like to emphasize that the information is FAKE & FALSE. I kindly urge everyone to refrain from spreading this misinformation.”

Regarding the news about the alleged car accident in my neighborhood in California and the death of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, I would like to emphasize that the information is FAKE & FALSE. I kindly urge everyone to refrain from spreading this misinformation. pic.twitter.com/aOy1MeLRRr — Sukhi Chahal ll ਸੁੱਖੀ ਚਾਹਲ (@realSukhiChahal) July 5, 2023

Another person named Abhinandan Mishra also said that Pannun is alive, claiming that his contact numbers are busy, and not switched off as claimed.

Will be surprised if Gurpatwant singh Pannun is not alive. His contact numbers are busy, unlike reports in media, he was very much active for the past few days. I had spoken to him recently twice. So better not to fall for Twitter gossips. — Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) July 5, 2023

Abhinandan Mishra further denied the reports of Pannun going underground, claiming that Gurpatwant Mann Singh Pannu was very active in the last few days, and that he spoke to the SFJ founder twice in recent times. “So better not to fall for Twitter gossips,” he added.

Khalistani terrorists dying in mysterious circumstances

Popular social media handle Rishi Bagree shared a list of Khalistani terrorists who have died in the past six months.

High Profile Khalistani terrorist died in last 6 months



– Harvinder Rinda-☠️ in🇵🇰

– Happy Sanghera- ☠️ in🇮🇹

– Bshir Ahmed- ☠️ in🇵🇰

– Parmjit Panjwar- ☠️ in🇵🇰

– Khalid Raza- ☠️ in🇵🇰

– Avtar Khanda- ☠️ in 🇬🇧

– Aijaz & Syed Noor- ☠️ in🇦🇫

– Nijjar ☠️ in 🇨🇦

-Gurpatwant Pannu ☠️in 🇺🇸 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 5, 2023

On the 18th of June, Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey by two unidentified assailants. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government.

In November 2014, an arrest warrant was issued through Interpol’s National Central Bureau in New Delhi, in which Nijjar was described as a mastermind/active member of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force. He was accused of having involvement in the 2997 Srinagar Cinema bombing in Punjab in 2007. Another notice was issued by Interpol against him in 2016 in which he was accused of being a mastermind and key conspirator of several terrorist activities in India.

Previously, on the 15th of June 2023, Khalistani terrorist and chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Avtar Singh Khanda died in a London hospital. Security agencies have stated that he was the main handler of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh who is currently under arrest.

Further, he was the mastermind behind the attack on Indian High Commission in London where he pulled down the Indian national flag and attempted to hoist the Khalistan flag. He was later arrested after the March 19 incident.

Medical reports show that he was suffering from blood cancer. Khalistani sympathisers have claimed that he was poisoned and initial reports also indicated poisoning as the cause of the death. However, the medical reports do not mention anything regarding it.

A month earlier, on the 6th of May, Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified men in Johar town in Lahore city of Pakistan. As per reports, he was a wanted terrorist and the leader of the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). He was also known by his alias Malik Sardar Singh.

Further, he was reportedly involved in illegal arms training for terrorists in Pakistan and helping them infiltrate India to target economic installations and VIPs. He had also been at the helm of the drug trade, circulating fake Indian currency notes and inciting minorities against the Government of India.

Reports add that the Khalistani Commando Force (KCF) headed by Panjwar was eyeing to reactivate sleeper cells and form a nexus of ex-terrorists with other anti-India elements.