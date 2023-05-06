Saturday, May 6, 2023
Pakistan: Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead by unknown assailants. Here is what we know so far

Panjwar had been involved in illegal arms training for terrorists in Pakistan and helping them infiltrate India to target VIPs and economic installations.

OpIndia Staff
Slain terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar
On Saturday (May 6) morning, a Khalistani terrorist by the name of Paramjit Singh Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified men in Johar town in Lahore city of Pakistan.

As per reports, he was a wanted terrorist and the leader of the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). Paramjit Singh Panjwar was also known by his alias Malik Sardar Singh.

The slain Khalistani was born in 1960 in Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district of Indian Punjab. He went on to become the chief of the proscribed outfit KCF and began operating from Lahore.

Reportedly, Panjwar had been involved in illegal arms training for terrorists in Pakistan and helping them infiltrate India to target economic installations and VIPs. He had also been at the helm of the drug trade, circulating fake Indian currency notes and inciting minorities against the Government of India.

The Khalistani Commando Force (KCF) headed by Panjwar was eyeing to reactivate sleeper cells and form a nexus of ex-terrorists with other anti-India elements.

In July 2019, there were reports that Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists are smuggling drugs into India to fuel terror activities in Punjab. The report had mentioned three instances linked to Paramjit Singh Panjwar.

A year later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated nine individuals associated with Khalistani Movement as terrorists. Out of those ten individuals, Paramjit Singh Panjwar was designated as a terrorist for their involvement in drug trafficking and anti-India activities.

