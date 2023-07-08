On the 8th of July, the Panchayat election 2023 was held in a single-phase voting. Unfortunately, the voting day saw large-scale politically motivated violence, arson, looting, and killings. All throughout the day, there were widespread reports of miscreants damaging, tampering, and stealing ballot boxes. Both the BJP and Congress alleged that TMC-backed goons had unleashed a reign of terror and democracy was being stifled in the state.

Now, the BJP state President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the current situation. In the letter, the BJP leader also asked Home Minister to restore democracy in the state.

West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to restore democracy in the state after it witnessed violence during the Panchayat poll. pic.twitter.com/PCiXGZYYln — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

In his letter, he said that democracy in West Bengal has been strangulated to death and free and fair elections are beyond imagination. Targeting the TMC and Police authorities, he said, “The whole state witnessed unimaginable wrath of the ruling party where the security forces played the role of an audience.”

He added that though the entire state witnessed incidences of violence, the maximum number of cases occurred in around 12-13 districts. As per the BJP leader, around 15 political killings were reported on the polling day alone.

He alleged, “Booth capturing, rigging, fake voting, were seen across all the districts. BJP karyakartas and candidates faced life threats, assault, loot, and vandalism. TMC goons were proactive in snatching the Voter/Aadhar Cards of the common voters. Several karyakartas faced false cases and others were hospitalized.”

Majumdar stated that multiple incidents of throwing/damaging ballot boxes were witnessed throughout the state. Similarly, violence occurred both inside and outside the booths resulting in deaths/injuries.

He accused the administration of publicly violating the orders of the Hon’ble (Calcutta) High Court. The BJP state President also stated that the State Election Commission gave no clarification on the deployment of CAPF.

Demanding the central government to intervene, he said, “Therefore, I strongly demand the intervention of the Central Government so that democracy is restored in West Bengal at the earliest.”

Looting not voting claims BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier, there were many several videos in which miscreants were seen brandishing guns or running away with ballot boxes. Further, there were reports of booth workers allegedly killed on the doorsteps of the polling centre.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC and local Police of collusion which he claims resulted in the killings of political workers.



He said, “This is not an election, this is death. There is a fire of violence across the state. Central forces have not been deployed. CCTVs are not operating. This is not voting but loot. This is the collusion of TMC goons and Police and that is why so murders are happening.”