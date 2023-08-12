On Friday, August 11, a 50-year-old Nihang Sikh man named Dalbir Singh alias Bau was arrested for killing his teenage daughter and dragging her dead body by tying it to his motorbike in Mucchal village in Amritsar district of Punjab. Accused Dalbir Singh slashed his daughter with a sword at around 2 pm on Thursday. The only fault of the 16-year-old girl was that she went to an acquaintance’s house and returned the next day. Police have arrested the accused and booked him under murder charges.

Informing about the accused person’s arrest, Avtar Singh, SHO, Tarsikka said, “Yesterday we received information that a Nihang Sikh from Muchhal village killed his daughter with a sword, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged the body and left it at a railway crossing. We’ve arrested the accused. During the probe, we found that the girl left home without informing her parents. When she returned, they had an altercation during which the father killed her.”

A video of the incident went viral online sparking outrage over the accused person’s horrifying crime. In the viral CCTV footage, the accused is seen dragging the body of his daughter tied to his motorbike moving at fast speed.

The accused, who was brought before the Baba Bakala court by the police expressed no remorse over his horrific crime. When asked about why he dragged his daughter on the road, the accused said that it was to deter other school-going girls from spending a night at another person’s house. The judge sent him to one day in police custody.

"I killed my daughter because she stayed outside with somebody. I killed her because of my pride, and this will also serve as a lesson to girls studying in 6th and 7th class." This statement is from Nihang Singh who committed the recent honor killing in Amritsar.

The deceased victim identified as Sumandeep Kaur was hacked to death by her father, who then tied her body to a bike and dragged it along the road before leaving it on railway tracks on Thursday in Muchhal village, Amritsar district.

Calling himself a man of dignity, Dalbir claimed that he is not like other parents in the village who would just confine their daughters in their homes if they do anything inappropriate. “My daughter has spent a day and a night at someone else’s house. I am a man of dignity,” accused Dalbir Singh dressed in traditional Nihang attire said.

“When my granddaughter returned on Thursday noon, Bau became enraged and began thrashing her. He later killed her with a sharp-edged sword. He confined us in a room and threatened to kill us when we tried to intervene. Later, he took the girl’s body,” stated accused Dalbir’s father Joginder Singh.

A case was filed against Bau at Tarsikka police station under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen culprit) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).