Saturday, August 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAmritsar: Nihang Sikh man kills his daughter with a sword, drags her dead body...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Amritsar: Nihang Sikh man kills his daughter with a sword, drags her dead body behind his motorcycle

A video of the incident went viral online sparking outrage over the accused person’s horrifying crime. In the viral CCTV footage, the accused is seen dragging the body of his daughter tied to his motorbike moving at fast speed.

OpIndia Staff
Amritsar: Nihang man kills his daughter with a sword, drags her dead body behind his motorcycle (Image via News18)
7

On Friday, August 11, a 50-year-old Nihang Sikh man named Dalbir Singh alias Bau was arrested for killing his teenage daughter and dragging her dead body by tying it to his motorbike in Mucchal village in Amritsar district of Punjab. Accused Dalbir Singh slashed his daughter with a sword at around 2 pm on Thursday. The only fault of the 16-year-old girl was that she went to an acquaintance’s house and returned the next day. Police have arrested the accused and booked him under murder charges.

Informing about the accused person’s arrest, Avtar Singh, SHO, Tarsikka said, “Yesterday we received information that a Nihang Sikh from Muchhal village killed his daughter with a sword, tied her body to his motorcycle and dragged the body and left it at a railway crossing. We’ve arrested the accused. During the probe, we found that the girl left home without informing her parents. When she returned, they had an altercation during which the father killed her.”

A video of the incident went viral online sparking outrage over the accused person’s horrifying crime. In the viral CCTV footage, the accused is seen dragging the body of his daughter tied to his motorbike moving at fast speed.

The accused, who was brought before the Baba Bakala court by the police expressed no remorse over his horrific crime. When asked about why he dragged his daughter on the road, the accused said that it was to deter other school-going girls from spending a night at another person’s house. The judge sent him to one day in police custody.

The deceased victim identified as Sumandeep Kaur was hacked to death by her father, who then tied her body to a bike and dragged it along the road before leaving it on railway tracks on Thursday in Muchhal village, Amritsar district.

Calling himself a man of dignity, Dalbir claimed that he is not like other parents in the village who would just confine their daughters in their homes if they do anything inappropriate. “My daughter has spent a day and a night at someone else’s house. I am a man of dignity,” accused Dalbir Singh dressed in traditional Nihang attire said.

“When my granddaughter returned on Thursday noon, Bau became enraged and began thrashing her. He later killed her with a sharp-edged sword. He confined us in a room and threatened to kill us when we tried to intervene. Later, he took the girl’s body,” stated accused Dalbir’s father Joginder Singh.

A case was filed against Bau at Tarsikka police station under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen culprit) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,306FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com