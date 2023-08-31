Police have taken action against two aides of convicted mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, Umesh Singh and his brother Rajan Kumar Singh, and seized properties worth three crores. The brothers are residents of Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

Mau police have sealed their flat number 703 of River View Betwa apartments and flat number 403 of MI Rustle Court apartments in Gomti Nagar extension under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act in the case registered at Sarai Lakhansi police station in Mau.

Police informed that more than half a dozen cases are registered against both criminals. More than a dozen police officers reached Lucknow to take action in the case. Sudhir Awasthi, inspector in charge of the Gomti Nagar extension stated, “The notices were pasted on the flats regarding the property attachment and public announcements were made in the society about the legal proceedings.”

The duo were co-accused, along with the dreaded mobster Ansari, in the sensational murder of contractor Manna Singh and his aide Rajesh Rai in Mau on August 29, 2009. However, a lower court in September 2017 cleared all three of the charges because there was insufficient proof of their involvement in the incident, while three other shooters who reportedly carried out the crime were found guilty.

According to reports, the attachment of the property of Umesh Singh and Rajan Singh has been done in connection with the killing of the witness in the Manna Singh murder case.

Notably, bike-borne assassins shot and killed Mau contractor Manna Singh and his associate Rajesh Rai in 2009. A case was filed against multiple people, including Mukhtar Ansari, the MLA for Mau Sadar, in response to the complaint of the deceased’s brother. However, the witness to the crime was also killed in Mau City in 2010. The constable who was sent in to protect the witness was also killed by the perpetrators.