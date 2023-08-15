On the day India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day, a video has surfaced online wherein a young boy is seen showing utter disrespect to the Indian National flag. The incident reportedly occurred in Itinda town in the Basirhat district in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas in front of several locals as well as police personnel, but no one stopped the child from carrying out the deplorable act.

Notably, Basirhat, where the incident happened, is a border town of West Bengal and is a hub of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

BJP leader of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari took to X, formally Twitter to share the video of the incident.

I hang my head in shame that this incident has happened in West Bengal.



The Indian Flag has been disrespectfully grubbed up and thrown to the ground. This dispicable incident occurred yesterday at Itinda, Basirhat; North 24-Parganas, in front of Police personnel.



Reacting to the incident BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “I Hang My Head in Shame,” while highlighting the legal implications of such acts, referring to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Adhikari urged the Chief Secretary, Director-General of West Bengal Police, Superintendent of Police – Basirhat Police District & District Magistrate of North 24-Parganas to nab the culprits and take the strictest action against them as per the law.

In the video, a young boy, on the instructions of a woman, climbs on the terrace of a house where the Indian National Flag and a saffron flag were hoisted. After climbing the rooftop the kid first removes and throws away the saffron flag from the rooftop to the ground and after that, he attacked the National Flag. He removed the tricolour from the rooftop and threw it on the ground. After that, he tore some posters that were put up in the building.

The incident happens in front of a huge crowd but no one stopped the child from carrying out the deplorable act.