ABVP sweeps 3 out of 4 seats in DUSU polls, NSUI bags VP post

DUSU elections were held for the post of Central Panel President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary after a gap of three years. ABVP led on three seats excluding the post of Vice-President on which the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) got a lead.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) has been coloured in saffron as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged victorious on three out of four seats in the polls. Students from 52 colleges and departments affiliated with Delhi University cast their votes on 22 September and the counting of votes was held on Saturday, 23 September.

DUSU elections were held for the post of Central Panel President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary after a gap of three years. ABVP led on three seats excluding the post of Vice-President on which the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) got a lead.

Tushar Dedha won the President’s post, the Secretary’s post was claimed by Aparajita, and Sachin Baisla won the Joint Secretary’s position. Moreover, the ABVP got a sweeping victory in 34 college panels across various posts. Alka Chandela won as President in Bhagini College whereas Sanjini Tiwari emerged victorious as Vice-President, Suman as Secretary, and Aarti as Joint Secretary.

The party also registered a win in Vivekanand College, Aditi University, grabbed all six seats in Bhaskaracharya College, won four seats in Shradhanand College, and some in Keshav University. The party made a clean sweep in Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

The elections to DUSU were held after four years and were stalled owing to the pandemic. The victory is historic for the ABVP as it will bring about a huge ideological shift on campuses in Delhi which were largely known for running anti-India narratives.

Moreover, the victory is a big embarrassment for the NSUI despite reigning in big guns, levelling charges of violence, and running propaganda to malign the ABVP. Notably, The NSUI in January had planned to screen the BBC’s propaganda documentary against PM Modi on campus. Safe to say, the loss of NSUI is the loss for BBC’s propaganda on campus and a loss for all such entities looking to malign India by manipulating impressionable minds.

