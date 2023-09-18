For the first time, the elite CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed in J&K, News18 reported on Monday (18 September) citing sources. The move signifies that security measures and missions similar to the anti-Naxal operations in the Left-Wing Extremist areas could be carried out in the Kashmir Valley.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units have been stationed in Bihar and Jharkhand. However, in April, the CoBRA unit was brought to Kashmir to undergo rigorous training in the jungles of the valley. As per media reports, sources said that this anti-Naxal force – the CoBRA unit has been deployed in Kashmir’s Kupwara. However, they haven’t been given any assignments yet. Meanwhile a source said, “But now, they are ready for deployment.”

Notably, the CoBRA unit is credited for breaking the backbone of the Naxalite movement. It is a specialised guerilla warfare commando unit of the CRPF and it has extensive expertise in fighting in the forest areas.

The commandos of the CoBRA units have tough mental and physical attributes. The majority of these CoBRA teams are deployed in various Naxal violence-affected states. At the same time, some of the CoBRA units have also been based in the northeastern states for undertaking counter-insurgency operations.

With a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF is designated as the lead internal security combat unit. Its maximum deployment is in Left Wing Extremism-affected states, and insurgency-hit areas in India’s northeast.

This development comes in the wake of the ongoing operation to flush out terrorists hiding in the Gadole forest area of J&K’s Anantnag district which entered the sixth day on Monday (18 September).

The officials said that security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area with several cave-like hideouts where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial exchange of fire.

They added that the security cordon has been extended to the neighbouring area of Posh Kreeri on Sunday. This was done as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian areas.

Top officials within the security apparatus in Kashmir, including the Director General of Police GP and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 15 Corps, have been monitoring the operation.